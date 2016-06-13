What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz Podcast #23

What's the Score is back! Our panelists this are Gabe Neitzel, Erik Condia, and Ian DeMarse. Josh Scheibe is out and Grant Coppersmith steps in as Game Master. During this week's show, we remember the great Muhammad Ali, talk about the history of the Copa America and even see how some people take pranks a little too far between teammates. Don't miss our show next Sunday as the dad's take over the show from Baxter and Josh. It's going to be an unforgettable show that will not want to miss. Find it LIVE on Spreaker.com starting at 2:30 Central.

If you'd like to become a contestant or learn more about how you can get involved with What's the Score, visit our website or email us at [email protected]