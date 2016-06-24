Alvarez - Golovkin 2017: Business as usual for boxing fans
Alvarez (above) and Amir Khan (below) | Joshua Dahl - USA Today Sports

The post-Floyd Mayweather Jr./Manny Pacquiao boxing world is in a power vacuum of sorts. It’s two biggest attractions are (as of now) retired, and there really seems to be no suitor who can draw the same buzz as "Pretty Boy" and "Pac-Man". The future of boxing, many thought, would be the young charismatic Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Alvarez, a middleweight, seemed to have all the ingredients of a main attraction. Loyal fanbase? Check. Punching Power? Check. Good Resume? Check. However, one obstacle stands in his way:

A Career-Defining Moment

Every boxing legend has one. Sometimes it’s a fight vs. an overwhelming favorite such as Muhammad Ali’s defeat of Sonny Liston. Other times it’s beating the “old guard” like when Mayweather and Pacquiao defeated Oscar De La Hoya. And in other instances, it’s an all-out war against a worthy opponent such as Julio Cesar Chavez’s last-second KO vs. Meldrick Taylor. Canelo had one of these opportunities a few years ago when he got the green light to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. Unfortunately, it was not his time. He was too young, he wasn’t quick enough, and he wasn’t smart enough for “Money” Mayweather.  Four years later, Canelo has another fight that could project him to stardom: Gennady Golovkin.