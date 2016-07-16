TBT 2016: Northeast Regional Day 1 in review

Day 1 of the Northeast Regional of the TBT basketball tournament was filled with endless action, including unforseen stints of 4-on-5 play and edge-of-your-seat nail-biters.

Game 1: No. 1 City of Gods 99, No. 16 DuBois Dream 85

In the opener of the daylong event, the top-seeded City of Gods upstaged the 16th-seeded DuBois Dream behind 29 points and seven rebounds from former NBA lottery selection DerMarr Johnson and 24 points and eight assists from former Dallas Mavericks point guard Chris Wright.

Former UConn standout guard Lasan Kromah knocked down all four of his three-point attempts for 16 points for City of Gods, who are looking to garner the honor of Northeast Champion for the second consecutive year.

For Dubois Dream, power forward Henry Pwono accumulated 23 points while shooting guard Nick Novak knocked down three outside shots en route to 20 points.

Much to the surprise of the spectators in the Philadelphia University stands, the Baltimore-bred, star-studded City of Gods squad starting the contest on a lull. After the passing of seven minutes, the Johnson-led City of Gods trailed 19-10, with DuBois Dream knocking down outside looks and outhustling their opponent on the boards.

City of Gods attributed their slow start to a lack of knowledge of their opponent. "When you don't know these teams, it's hard to prepare for them," said Johnson. "We had to get used to [Dubois Dream] in the first half, and then in the second half we figured them out."

However, fueled by a fury of physical, fast-break scores by shooting guard Phil Goss and multiple outside connections from Kromah point guard Omar Strong, City of Gods battled back to take a 36-33 lead with four minutes remaining in the first half. Despite the loss of momentum, DuBois Dream fought back. They rode a wave of buckets from Pwono, who accumulated a game-high 17 first-half points, to keep within 47-45 at halftime.

Johnson led City of Gods with 13 first-half tallies, and continued his surge into the second half of play, hitting a three and a pull-up jumper to begin the stanza and influence an 11-3 run for his team. DuBois Dream appeared to have some life in them yet with multiple three-pointers from Albert Varacallo, however a picturesque alley-oop from Johnson to power forward James Gist and a pair of silky transition hoops from Wright created a 65-54 advantage for City of Gods.

Following a contested layup by Johnson and a three-pointer by Kromah, City of Gods had run away with the lead, up 81-62 with 8:20 remaining in the contest. Corner threes by Strong and Wright with two minutes remaining put the dagger in DuBois Dream's heart, giving City of Gods a 95-77 lead.

City of Gods finished the contest with 11 steals and four blocks compared with just eight turnovers, citing defensive intensity as their key to victory. "[Defensive intensity] was our main focus," said Goss. "Some teams we can outscore, but we know that the main foundation starts on the defensive end, and this has been our M.O. for as long as we've been in the tournament."

For Dubois Dream, the experience was one of a lifetime.

Game 2: N0. 8 Talladega Knights 108, No. 9 Team Fancy 105

Buoyed by a tremendous 17-31 shooting performance from deep, Talladega Knights held off a late rally by Team Fancy to advance to the second round of the Northeast Regional with a narrow 108-105 victory.

Talladega Knights was led by point guard Manuel Quezada, who was simply brilliant from beyond the arc, hitting all seven of his three-point attempts for a game-high 32 points. "I was pretty much just trying to make some reads out there," the former USF player stated. "I felt like they were going behind the screens, and I was able to get some nice looks. That helped me get into a rhythm."

Talladega Knights also had five others finish with a double-digit scoring tally, with former New Jersey Nets power forward Josh Boone posting 15 points and 13 rebounds and former Notre Dame standout Tyrone Nash putting up 17 points to accompany five rebounds.

Team Fancy started off the contest on a reign of aggresiveness, garnering a 7-0 lead behind multiple low-post buckets from former Iona power forward Mike Glover. However, consecutive three-pointers from former Seton Hall shooting guard Dan Ross ignited a fire under Talladega Knights, giving them an 8-7 advantage.

Following a three-pointer by shooting guard Shane Gibson (28 points) which gave Team Fancy a 16-11 lead, Talladega Knights used the outside shot to regain traction once again, with a long ball from point guard Quezada garnering them a 17-16 advantage with ten minutes remaining in the first half. Team Fancy responded, however, building an 11-2 lead paced by multiple attacking drives by Glover and Gibson.

Talledega Knights' dynamic tandem of Boone and Nash spurred a run to bring the game to within 32-30, but a three-pointer by Team Fancy shooting guard Corey Stokes upped the ninth-seed's advantage to 35-30 with three minutes left in the first half. A flurry of enticing action esnued to finish off the first half, with small forward Kevin Parrom (30 points) drilling a three prior to a thrilling slam by Boone to cut Team Fancy's lead to 42-37 with 1:06 remaining.

The teams then traded buckets heading into the half, with Team Fancy boasting a 44-40 advantage at the break. Quezada, who spent his college days at USF, led all scorers with 13 points at the break, while Parrom and Gibson each reached double digits in scoring by the half.

Quezada picked up right where he left off in the second half, hitting a pair of threes to knot the game up at 48 with just over 15 minutes remaining. After a leaning jumper by forward Gary Forbes and another three by Quezada with 12:30 remaining, Talladega Knights led 61-55, looking to establish further control over the ballgame. Quezada continued his hot streak with a long ball a minute later, and a running floater by point guard Omari Knox gave Talladega Knights their largest lead of the ballgame to date at 69-57.

Boone attributed his group's success to preparation. "I've been doing this tournament since it started," he iterated. "One of the things I've noticed is that the teams that don't really have any organization usually run into some issues. When I decided to put this team in, I wanted to make sure that we were prepared. We've been practicing as a team and we have some sets that we run."

Talladega Knights refused to take their foot off of the gas pedal, extending their lead to 77-61 with an 8-0 spurt with eight minutes left. Team Fancy did pose some resistance, as a three-pointer by Parrom brough them within 10 with just over five minutes remaining. However, Boone answered with a tip-in of his own, and Talladega Knights boosted their lead to 93-77 with four minutes left following long balls from Carleton Scott and Quezada.

Parrom did his best to keep Team Fancy in contention, bringing them within eight with two deep looks. Three-pointers by Gibson and shooting guard Jordan Schultz brought the deficit to just 99-95 with 1:20 remaining, setting the contest up for a photo finish. With one minute remaining, Gibson crossed up his defender and knocked down a corner three to bring his team to within 101-100.

Shane Gibson crosses up his defender and hits a three in the waning momentums of Team Fancy's loss. | Josh Verlin/City of Basketball Love

Free throws carried Talladega Knights to a 105-101 advantage, but another three by Gibson with 20 seconds left lessened the gap to one single point. Boone only managed to hit one of two foul shots, opening the door for Gibson to tie the game with free throws with seven seconds left. Just one fell, however, and Nash hit a pair of foul shots to increase the lead to 108-105 and put the game out of reach.

Game 3: Team Maryland 90, No. 13 Big Apple BBall 77

Lead by a fanatical defensive performance which included 11 steals and 17 forced turnovers, Team Maryland squashed Big Apple BBall in the third game of the day, 90-77.

Small forward Dewayne Jackson led the Juan Dixon-coached squad with 24 points, while point guard Mike James utilized a bevy of floaters for a 22-point, six-rebound afternoon.

"When we got our first couple of shots to drop, we relaxed and they did not," said James. "We took advantage of that."

Big Apple BBall's Jordan Callahan dribbles through pressure. | Josh Verlin/City of Basketball Love

"We trust each other...we're pros and we're confident and know what to do," said shooting guard Jahmar Young.

The third game of the regional began as predicted, with formidable Team Maryland opening up the game with a furious 23-4 run. Fueled by effective shooting, team defense, and effortless ball-movement, Team Maryland was unstoppable early.

"Coming into a tournament like this, I think the team that defends the best, has some instruction, some organization, will have a good chance of winning," said Dixon. "Have we practiced much? No. These guys are pros, they just came back from overseas, are in great shape, and know how to play basketball."

The defensive intensity did not cease as the first half continued, with the group utlizing its immense length and jumping all over Big Apple BBall with reckless abandon. Following a ferocious putback dunk by big man Tony Durant, Team Maryland held a 37-15 lead with just under five minutes left in the first half.

Big Apple BBall awoke towards the conclusion of the half, however, fighting to within 42-26 at halftime with a flurry of transition looks. They went into the half with not a single double-digit scorer, however, while Team Maryland's Jackson posted 18 points and James accumulated 12 points.

Despite the loss of momentum, Team Maryland dominated to begin the seocnd half, opening up the stanza on a 13-5 run to take a commanding 53-31 lead. Big Apple BBall continued to fight back, but a three-pointer by James followed by a steal and score by small forward Marcus Williams brought Team Maryland's lead back up to 60-41 with 12 minutes remaining.

After a deep three-pointer from shooting guard Jahmar Young cascaded home with just over eight minutes left to precede a wide open three-point connection by point guard Reggie Holmes, Team Maryland possessed full control of the contest with a 73-47 lead.

Big Apple BBall forward Anthony Gurley brought his squad within a respectable distance of the lead with a second half surge, but it was not enough to upstage the fourth seed.

Game 4: No. 5 FOE 90, No. 12 Liberty Ballers 82

Led by a dominant defensive effort in which they forced 15 turnovers, Team FOE, coached by twins Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris, emerged victorious from their tilt with the Liberty Ballers by a score of 90-82.

Former St. John's power forward Sean Evans led all scorers with 22 points in addition to 17 rebounds while Philadelphia legend Maalik Wayns dropped 17 points to accompany 20 points from former Brooklyn Nets guard Tyshawn Taylor.

"Playing together for awhile has helped our chemistry," said Taylor. "We understand and know what each of us bring to the table."

For the Liberty Ballers, center C.J. Aiken scored 20 points on 8-9 shooting while guard Michael Green added 18 points and former NBA point guard Flip Murray chipped in 11 points.

Despite their underwhelming seeding, the Liberty Ballers kicked off the fourth game of the day on a roll, with guards Ryan Brooks and Ronald Moore knocking down threes to give their team an early 8-2 lead.

As predicted, Team FOE battled back. An and-one by point guard Scott Rodgers combined with a deep connection by Mychel Thompson brought them within 15-13 with 13 minutes remaining in the first half. However, consecutive low-post buckets by Liberty Ballers shooting guard Garrett Williamson increased the deficit to 22-18 with just over 10 minutes left.

Led by a flurry of buckets by Wayns, Team FOE battled back to take a one point lead. However, a three by Moore and an alley-oop flush by Aiken (16 first-half points) pushed the Liberty Ballers lead back up to 33-27 with seven minutes remaining. Aiken then piped in a three with three minutes left to give his team a 41-37 advantage. Four consecutive points by Team FOE's Taylor proceeded to knot the game up, but the Liberty Ballers entered the half leading, 45-43.

"In the first half, while we were winning, we didn't take advantage of a lot of opportunities," said Liberty Ballers head coach Chuck Moore. "12 turnovers to their three. At the end of the first half, we had great opportunities to score and we didn't convert."

The second half began with a flurry of buckets, with Taylor, Evans, and Wayns chipping in scores to give Team FOE a 49-48 lead. After Taylor poured in another hoop, Evans finished a miss by Thompson, putting Team FOE up 53-48. After a three-pointer by point guard Vincent Simpson with just under 12 minutes left, the lead had grown to 59-52.

"They hit some big shots down the stretch," said Moore.

With nine minutes remaining, Wayns stepped into a three off of a screen, putting Team FOE up 67-59. However, Murray knocked down a trio of foul shots and Brooks hit a three to cut the gap to just 69-65. Evans responded, however, throwing down an emphatic and-one flush with 6:42 remaining to give his team a 76-67 advantage. One Wayns three later, Team FOE staked the claim to a ten-point cushion with 3:40 left, ending any possibility of a Liberty Ballers comeback.

Game 5: The Untouchables 106, No. 14 Sideline Cancer 94

In the fifth contest of the day, the Pittsburgh Panther-laden squad The Untouchables unseated 14th-seeded Sideline Cancer, 106-94, behind an astounding 8-15 mark from beyond the three-point arc in the first half and a 54% shooting percentage for the game.

Former Panthers Gilbert Brown and Levance Fields led the team with 18 points apiece, while small forward Bradley Wanamaker contributed 17 points.

As suspected, The Untouchables began the contest with a bang, garnering an early 18-8 lead which grew to 27-15 after a floater by small forward Cameron Clark halfway through the first half.

Team Untouchable's Gilbert Brown drives to the cup. | Josh Verlin/City of Basketball Love

Following an 8-4 run, The Untouchables grasped hold of a 35-19 advantage, which increased to 40-21 following a wide open three point look by shooting guard Ricky Harris and a transition lay-in by Brown.

"We did not come out with the aggressiveness and tenacity that we wanted to," said Sideline Cancer forward Charles Parker, a three-year TBT veteran. "They had a big lead. We brought the fight in the second half, but they did a good job of slowing the pace down when we went on our run. The game is lost in the first few minutes, and once you lose control of the game like that, it is tough to overcome."

Brown then knocked home a wide open three-pointer off of an excellent dish from former Pitt teammate Jermaine Dixon with just under two minutes remaining, giving The Untouchables a 48-28 lead. This preceded a corner three from shooting guard Devon Usher, which simply underlined the untouchableness of this superior squad as they entered the halftime break leading Sideline Cancer 53-32.

At the break, Brown led all scorers with 12 points while Usher, Wanamaker, guard Ricky Harris, and center Gary McGhee each chipped in eight.

The second half began just as it ended, as Wanamaker drove the lane and kicked out to a wide-open Fields on the wing for a trey. Sideline Cancer answered with a solid run of their own, with forward Jarryd Cole fighting his way to the rim for an and-one to finalize a 5-0 run and force The Untouchables to call a timeout. However, McGhee answered with a putback and-one to boost his team's lead to 58-37.

After a wide-open trey from Antonio Graves fell through the net with 14 minutes left, The Untouchables had a 26-point lead. This advantage was quickly sliced, as Sideline Cancer raged to cut it to just 71-57 with approximately 10 minutes left after a three-pointer by Iowa shooting guard Anthony Clemmons and a bucket by point guard Devon Saddler.

Following a deep two-pointer by Cole, Sideline Cancer trailed by just 10 with six minutes remaining. Fields answered with a quick trey, however, and Sideline Cancer failed to sniff a single-digit deficit again until a garbage time dunk by guard Duane Johnson with 11 seconds left in the contest.

Team Untouchable's Bradley Wanamaker prepares a penetration drive. | Josh Verlin/City of Basketball Love

The manner in which the Panthers handled the tumult of a near comeback by Sideline Cancer was of little surprise to head coach Brandon Driver. "Basketball is a game of runs," he mentioned. "My team, we handle adversity, and that defines character. We knew it was coming at some point. Just being able to overcome adversity and come out with a victory defines us as a team."

Game 6: No. 6 SuperNova 88, No. 11 PA RoadWarriors 89

In possibly the most peculiar game in TBT history, the 11th-seeded PA RoadWarriors escaped with an 89-88 victory over SuperNova after having five players to their opponent's four for the better part of the second half following an injury to SuperNova point guard Scottie Reynolds.

Current Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Charles Lee scored the game-winning bucket for the RoadWarriors with 11 seconds left, a driving layup that sealed his team's upset of SuperNova and a trip to Sunday's second round of the Northeast Regional.

The contest started off neck-and-neck, with the two squads trading buckets throughout the opening third of the first half. However, consecutive buckets by Reynolds created a nine-point advantage for SuperNova with 11 minutes remaining, a lead that was bumped to 28-17 after a buckey by Antonio Peña.

The RoadWarriors cut the deficit to just 35-27, however, with 2:42 remaining, Pena found a cutting Malcolm Grant to give his team a 47-35 lead. This preceded a wide open three-point make by point guard Corey Fisher and another deep connection by Grant which broke the lead to 18.

With only five players in attendance, there were plenty of buckets to go around for SuperNova in the first half. Grant scored 18 points while Reynolds picked up 13 and Fisher and forward James Minor-Bell combined for 22. For the RoadWarriors, forward Joe Willman was the lone scorer in double figures in the first half with 10.

Reynolds picked up immediately where he left off to begin the second half, stepping back and canning a three to give SuperNova a 61-42 lead. The game took a 180-degree turn seconds later, as Reynolds was forced to leave the action with a stinger in his right shoulder, forcing SuperNova to play with just four players.

"I couldn't even raise my arm," said Reynolds. "I felt bad. I just wanted to be a body, but I would have just been a liability. I know these guys understand me."

"You know what's crazy?" asked Minor-Bell postgame. "We were sitting in [the press room] before the game saying it was a possibility that we were going to have to [go four-on-five]. We played our best. I still think we should have won but it is what it is."

Unsurprisingly, consequences ensued for SuperNova. RoadWarriors guard Chris Hass knocked down a trio of three-pointers to lessen the lead to 65-54, and following a trey by guard Cameron Ayers, the deficit was down to single digits with 13:21 remaining. A deep three-pointer by Minor-Bell and a two-pointer by Grant upped the gap to 72-62 with just over 10 minutes left, however, the RoadWarriors fought back to narrow it to 74-70 with eight minutes to go.

Following a three-pointer by guard Darryl Shazier with 6:20 left, the contest was tied at 76 apiece. With 4:28 left, a low-post finish by forward Mark Zoller gave the RoadWarriors the 78-77 lead they had been seeking, and a three-pointer by Ayers pushed the advantage to four. Grant stunned the crowd with a game-tying four point play, however, putting Gallagher Center on its feet.

Peña followed that up with two free throws after coralling a defensive rebound, however, Lee responded with a three to give the RoadWarriors a one-point advantage. Grant made sure that SuperNova would not go down without a fight, spinning through the defense for a layup that provided his squad with an 88-87 lead with 17 ticks remaining.

Lee fought right back with a layup with 11 seconds left to put his team up one, however, and Grant's three-pointer fell short at the buzzer to conclude the thrilling affair.

"They walked into a win," said Peña. "We had four players. We just played hard and tried to get baskets. I had never been in that situation except for in AAU."

Game 7: No. 2 Boeheim's Army 87, No. 15 Basketball City NYC 59

The chemistry of the Syracuse-laden Boeheim's Army group was on full display in the team's 87-59 decapitation of Basketball City NYC, with seven players recording double digits in scoring.

Shooting guard Eric Devendorf led the squad with 14 points, while Philadelphia native Hakim Warrick contributed a near double-double of 11 points and nine rebounds.

Heavily favored, Boeheim's Army kicked off the game on a roll, jumping out to a 26-18 lead following a bucket by small forward C.J. Fair 11 minutes into the contest.

Behind nine points from Fair, seven from former-NBAer Hakim Warrick, and six from forward Daryl Watkins, Boeheim's Army took a 37-32 lead into the halftime break on Basketball City NYC, who were led by eight points each from guard George Beamon and Shavar Richardson.

Boeheim's Army began the second half similar to how they kicked off the first, with guard Eric Devendorf canning a three-pointer to give his team an eight-point advantage. Following a three by Richardson, Basketball City NYC trailed by just three, however, Boeheim's Army shooting guard Brandon Triche knocked down a three and Warrick muscled his way to a post bucket to increase the gap to 45-37.

Devendorf then plugged in a pair of buckets to push the advantage to 51-40. This preceded a pair of three-pointers by small forward Terrence Roberts and point guard Willie Deane which made it a 59-40 contest with 11:42 remaining. Four points by Fair then pushed the gap to 65-43, the largest Boeheim's Army would state the claim to until a Watkins jumper and dunk increased the lead to 81-55 with 3:40 remaining and two Warrick free throws gave the squad a 28-point lead that they would not relinquish.

No. 7 N. Broad St. Bullies 90, No. 10 20th & Olney 76

The nightcap of the first round of Northeast Regional action consisted of a local Philadelphia battle between the Temple-made Broad St. Bullies and the La Salle alumni represented by 20th & Olney.

20th & Olney was unstoppable early, building a commanding 21-11 lead by the 10 minute mark of the first half. However, Temple point guard Khalif Wyatt broke his team's skid with consecutive three-pointers, lessening the deficit to 21-17 with 9:35 left in the first half. Two minutes later, a 6-2 Temple run knotted up the contest at 23 apiece, and a picturesque dime from forward Scottie Randall to power forward Christian Burns gave the squad a 27-26 lead with seven minutes to go in the half.

Wyatt canned a jumper with six minutes remaining to put the Broad St. Bullies up 31-27, and a deep two-pointer by big man Darrius Garrett with four minutes left game them a 39-31 advantage. 20th & Olney fought back to scrape the deficit to just four, but a wild finish and a subsequent three by Randall bumped it back up to 47-38 with under two remaining.

Seven-footer Peter Alexis canned a midrange jumper with a second remaining in the half, and the Broad St. Bullies entered the break leading 53-40. Wyatt opened up the second half where he left off, hitting a three to give his squad a 16-point lead. 20th & Olney proceeded to cut the lead to 12, however, following a breakaway layup by Randall, the gap was right back to 16 with 11:50 remaining.

20th & Olney was not finished there, however. A three-pointer by power forward Steven Smith cut the deficit to just nine halfway through the second half. Although forward Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson responded with a ferocious jam on the other end to swing the momentum back onto the side of the Broad St. Bullies, momentum they would not relinquish.