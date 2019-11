What's the Score is heading back to school! It's our first themed show in our history. Whether you are stuck in the principal office or in study hall looking for something to listen to, WTS has you covered this week. Our panelists are Dan Pfeifer, Ian DeMarse, and Caleb Pearson. Aside from being back to school, see how Ian and Dan do against each other for the first time. It will be an epic "Name 5 Panelist Showdown" you don't want to miss!