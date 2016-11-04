Manny Pacquiao vs. Jessie Vargas: Preview

To those who thought that Manny Pacquiao’s retirement after his third fight with Timothy Bradley would not last long, congratulations. You were right.  While the Philippine Senate remains Pac-Man’s priority, the fighter has found time in what has to be a pretty rigorous schedule to train for Jessie Vargas, a man not necessarily known to casual fans but a stringent test regardless. 

For those unfamiliar with Vargas, he’s the current WBO welterweight titlist, and has risen from relative obscurity to become one of the best fighters at 147 lbs. He was a member of the 2008 Mexican Olympic team, and has some impressive wins on his record. 

The Fight

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Paradise, Nevada, USA

Time: 9:00 pm Eastern /8:00 pm Central Time /6:00 pm Pacific

Channel: Top Rank PPV

Undercard: Nonito Donaire (37-3) vs. Jessie Magdanelo (23-0) WBO Super-Bantamweight title bout

Oscar Valdez (20-0) vs. Hiroshige Osawa (30-3-4) WBO Featherweight title bout

The Fighters

Manny Pacquiao

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Christian Petersen, Getty Images

From:  Kibawe, Philippines

Record: 58 Wins, 6 Losses, 38 Knockouts

VAVEL Welterweight Rank: 3rd 

Championships:

Lineal Welterweight Champion (Current)

Former Eight Division World Champion [1]

Last Five Fights:

Win - Unanimous Decision vs. Timothy Bradley

Loss - Unanimous Decision vs. Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Win - Unanimous Decision vs. Chris Algieri

Win - Unanimous Decision vs. Timothy Bradley

Win - Unanimous Decision vs. Brandon Rios

Strengths: For starters, Manny Pacquiao is at worst the 2nd best welterweight fighter of his lifetime. He’s defeated fighters of every style, stance, weight, creed, and color over his illustrious career and even at his age is still a top pound-for-pound fighter. His aggression is second to none in the ring and even after all these years, the Mexicutioner fights like he has nothing to lose.

His southpaw stance alone gives right handed fighters fits, and his ability to get inside negates the height and reach disadvantage he seems to have in every fight (Search: Pacquiao-De La Hoya). In addition, the Filipino fighter has gotten more strategic with age to make up with a physical skill set that has hit a plateau with age. 