Manny Pacquiao wins decision over Jessie Vargas
Jessie Vargas and Manny Pacquiao trade blows at the Thomas & Mack Center.  Photo Credit: Isaac Brekin, Associated Press

Eight years ago, Manny Pacquiao claiming a welterweight title may have been front page news. In 2016, however, it's simply business as usual. The eight division titleholder was able to outpoint a talented Jessie Vargas en route to yet another world title for Pac-Man.

Pacquiao got to work early, knocking Vargas down in the 2nd round after an indicesive first round. From that point on, Vargas was able to get himself back into the mix with a strong right hand that caught Manny flush a few times throughout the remaining ten rounds.

However, if Vargas's right landed on occasion, it was Pacquiao's right that dictated the pace as the 38 year old showed no signs of aging as he outfoxed, outfaught, and outmoved the much younger and much less experienced Vargas, who is only 27 years old.  