Kim Clavel looking to make history in Unification bout

On Thursday afternoon at the Montreal Casino Kim Clavel and her Mexican opponent Jessica Nery Plata both made weight at the weigh-in with Plata coming in at 104.2 while Clavel weighed 107.5.

Clavel has the chance in this unification bout to finish with two belts and a win would cement her as the number one boxer in the world in her weight class.

Initially scheduled for December 1st but postponed due to the Montreal native catching Covid she spent the holiday season in the gym away from her family training for this opportunity.

" I did my homework Clavel said to the media in attendance. " I am excited and pumped and to win a world championship is something but to unify and get both belts is something special".

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two fighters but Clavel is no stranger to fighting against Mexican opposition.

" I want to put on a show especially in women's boxing at 108 pounds it goes very fast and I'm expecting an explosive matchup and we can throw a lot of punches in two minutes and it will be quite the spectacle".

Clavel was asked about the significant difference between her and Plata and what could decide the match and the winner.

" I think my capacity to adapt in the ring and I have faith in the people in my corner and I will use them to guide me and help me throughout the fight and it will be a tough fight but we will find the solution".

In her last fight, Clavel beat Yesenia Gomez to win her WBC belt but she thinks this fight will be completely different.

" I think it will be different because Gomez had the type of firepower where she could throw 100 punches a minute but I think Plata is more conscious in regards to her punches and she will aim for targeted blows rather than just brute force".

Clavel was also asked what it would mean to her to finish the night with two championship belts.

" It would mean a lot to me and to have two belts is a big accomplishment for me and it is bigger than just being a world champion and to unify the belts is bigger and against Plata, this is huge for me".

Clavel also outlined the keys to victory and what it is going to take to beat someone like Plata.

" I need to be fast and need to be good on my feet and move to have a good defense and my speed and agility are going to be really important".

Coming in three pounds heavier Clavel doesn't think it will be a major difference.

" That's not important to me whether it's 104, 105, 106 and it means nothing to me and I made weight and I honestly think it is an advantage for me".

It all happens on Friday night at Bell Place in Laval, Quebec with the first fight of the card scheduled for 7:00 pm.