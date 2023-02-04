Navarrete vs Wilson LIVE Result Updates
Photo: Disclosure/Desert Diamond Arena

LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
9:54 PM12 minutes ago

Nico Ali Walsh

Nico Ali Walsh defeated Eduardo Ayala in six rounds.
9:50 PM15 minutes ago

Lindolfo Delgado

Lindolfo Delgado defeated Clarence Booth via unanimous decision after eight rounds.
9:38 PM27 minutes ago

Emiliano Vargas

In the first fight of the night, Emiliano Vargas went to the fourth round and defeated Francisco Duque.
9:33 PM32 minutes ago

Undercard

The Undercard has already started and is coming to an end. It's in the last fight, before the start of the main card.
8:43 PMan hour ago

Open quotes!

“For me and my team, being a three-division world champion will be the culmination of yet another goal in my career,” said Navarrete at the pre-fight press conference. “We know it will not be easy. But in doing so, I will feel that I have done some good in my career and I will be satisfied with what I have achieved in my 10 years as a professional boxer.”

“This is a chance to fulfill my dream and become a world champion,” said Wilson. “I've done 17 years of hard work for this moment. I put in a lot of hard work. I fought who they put in front of me. I'm ready for Friday night.

3:00 PM7 hours ago

Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
2:55 PM7 hours ago

Details!

  the organizer and the fight will be held. at Desert Diamond Arena, in Maryland, in the United States.
2:50 PM7 hours ago

Speak up, Emanuel Navarrete!

“That would be a very rewarding thing for Team Navarrete,” he said through a translator Thursday at the last pre-fight press conference. “…     It’s easy to get. For me personally, I feel like I've done well in my career.”

“First of all, we want to secure victory in the Firday”, he said. “I also know that Wilson comes with a lot of will to win. É That's what we're 100% focused on. So after that, let's make a decision.”

“I did that (Rueda) fight with one hand,” “I broke my hand in the middle of the fight. I showed my resilience. I proved to myself, my country, the world that I have what it takes. What I need to become a world champion.

2:45 PM7 hours ago

Emanuel Navarrete

The background of Emanuel Navarrete is; with great respect. The boxer has 36 wins by technical knockout.   a 28-year-old wrestler who was born in Mexico. The last duel took place in August of last year, where he beat Eduardo Baez by technical knockout.
2:40 PM7 hours ago

Speak up, Liam Wilson!

“There’ There's something wrong with those scales,' Wilson said later amidst the chaos, clearly shocked by the suggestion that he had weighed so light.

“I gained less than four pounds.

“This is not the case. normal.

“I have never been so light in my life. Or not in 10 years.

“So something went wrong with those scales

“Because I checked the scale 20 minutes before (weigh-in) and I just weighed.

“So being four pounds under? Something happened there.

“I think he (Navarrete) did not weigh in and they messed with the scales.”

Asked to confirm that he believed someone had tampered with the scales, the 26-year-old Caboolture product continued: “One hundred percent.

“I didn’t lose ten pounds in 20 minutes.

“I was in a back room, 10 meters away.

“But at that time they must have noticed that he (Navarrete) could not bear the weight, he moved (on the scale)…   pretty obvious it happened.”

“The fight goes on,” be world champion and one day to go.

“I am one day away from fulfilling that promise to my father.

“So whats four pounds or whatever? Im ready."

2:35 PM8 hours ago

Liam Wilson

  He is a 26-year-old Australian boxer, where he has won the last 12 duels, six of which by knockout, either normal or technical.
2:30 PM8 hours ago

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete x Liam Wilson, 12 rounds, junior lightweight - vacant WBO junior lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Richard Torrez Jr x. James Bryant, 6 rounds, heavyweight.

2:25 PM8 hours ago

Undercard

Andres Cortes v Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh v Eduardo Ayala, 6 rounds, middleweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Clarence Booth, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Emiliano Vargas v Francisco Duque, 4 rounds, lightweight

2:20 PM8 hours ago

THE FIGHT!

Photo: Disclosure/Desert Diamond Arena
2:15 PM8 hours ago

The game will be played at Gila River Arena

The Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson game will be played at Gila River Arena with a capacity of 18.300 people.
2:10 PM8 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Boxing: Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo