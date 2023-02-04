Navarrete vs Wilson LIVE Result Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
Nico Ali Walsh
Lindolfo Delgado
Emiliano Vargas
Undercard
Open quotes!
“This is a chance to fulfill my dream and become a world champion,” said Wilson. “I've done 17 years of hard work for this moment. I put in a lot of hard work. I fought who they put in front of me. I'm ready for Friday night.
Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson Live Score Here
Details!
Speak up, Emanuel Navarrete!
“First of all, we want to secure victory in the Firday”, he said. “I also know that Wilson comes with a lot of will to win. É That's what we're 100% focused on. So after that, let's make a decision.”
“I did that (Rueda) fight with one hand,” “I broke my hand in the middle of the fight. I showed my resilience. I proved to myself, my country, the world that I have what it takes. What I need to become a world champion.
Emanuel Navarrete
Speak up, Liam Wilson!
“I gained less than four pounds.
“This is not the case. normal.
“I have never been so light in my life. Or not in 10 years.
“So something went wrong with those scales
“Because I checked the scale 20 minutes before (weigh-in) and I just weighed.
“So being four pounds under? Something happened there.
“I think he (Navarrete) did not weigh in and they messed with the scales.”
Asked to confirm that he believed someone had tampered with the scales, the 26-year-old Caboolture product continued: “One hundred percent.
“I didn’t lose ten pounds in 20 minutes.
“I was in a back room, 10 meters away.
“But at that time they must have noticed that he (Navarrete) could not bear the weight, he moved (on the scale)… pretty obvious it happened.”
“Because I checked the scale 20 minutes before (weigh-in) and I just weighed.
“So being four pounds under? Something happened there.
“I think he (Navarrete) did not weigh in and they messed with the scales.”
Asked to confirm that he believed someone had tampered with the scales, the 26-year-old Caboolture product continued: “One hundred percent.
“I didn’t lose ten pounds in 20 minutes.
“I was in a back room, 10 meters away.
“But at that time they must have noticed that he (Navarrete) could not bear the weight, he moved (on the scale)… pretty obvious it happened.”
“The fight goes on,” be world champion and one day to go.
“I am one day away from fulfilling that promise to my father.
“So whats four pounds or whatever? Im ready."
Liam Wilson
Main card
Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
Richard Torrez Jr x. James Bryant, 6 rounds, heavyweight.
Undercard
Nico Ali Walsh v Eduardo Ayala, 6 rounds, middleweight
Lindolfo Delgado vs. Clarence Booth, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
Emiliano Vargas v Francisco Duque, 4 rounds, lightweight