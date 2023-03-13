Colombia vs Great Britain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic Match
Image: VAVEL

7:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Colombia vs Great Britain Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Great Britain live match, as well as the latest information from the Chase Field. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
6:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Colombia vs Great Britain Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Colombia vs Great Britain match live on TV, your options are: FOX Sports and FOX Deportes.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Colombia vs Great Britain match for 2023 World Baseball Classic?

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Great Britain of March 13th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Brazil: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Chile: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, WIN Sports
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on FOX Sports, FOX Deportes
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Imagen Televisión
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, Inter/ByM Sport, Venevision, IVC, Simple TV

6:45 AM2 hours ago

Roster - Great Britain

6:40 AM2 hours ago

Roster - Colombia

6:35 AM2 hours ago

Great Britain

Great Britain is playing in the World Baseball Classic for the first time and its debut was not the desired one, losing 6-2 to the United States, the main candidate to win the group and one of the favorites to fight for the title. However, they will try to get back on track in the remaining games to try to pull off a surprise.

6:30 AM2 hours ago

Colombia

Colombia is coming off a successful debut in the World Baseball Classic, defeating Mexico 5-4. It is worth noting that the Colombian team is one of the teams called to be favorites in the tournament, but will have to continue to prove it throughout this group stage.

6:25 AM2 hours ago

Standings - Group C

  1. United States | 1 W | 0 L | 1.000 PCT |
  2. Colombia | 1 W | 0 L | 1.000 PCT |
  3. Canada | - | - | - | 
  4. Mexico | 0 W | 1 L | .000 PCT |
  5. Great Britain | 0 W | 1 L | .000 PCT |
6:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Chase Field

The Colombia vs Great Britain match will be played at Chase Field, located in the city of Phoenix, in the State of Arizona, in the United States. This venue, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks of the MLB and inaugurated in 1998, has a capacity for 48,519 spectators.
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 World Baseball Clasic match: Colombia vs Great Britain Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
