Colombia vs Great Britain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic Match

Tune in here Colombia vs Great Britain Live Score!
What time is Colombia vs Great Britain match for 2023 World Baseball Classic?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Brazil: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Chile: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, WIN Sports
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on FOX Sports, FOX Deportes
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Imagen Televisión
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, Inter/ByM Sport, Venevision, IVC, Simple TV
Roster - Great Britain
Roster - Colombia
Great Britain
Great Britain is playing in the World Baseball Classic for the first time and its debut was not the desired one, losing 6-2 to the United States, the main candidate to win the group and one of the favorites to fight for the title. However, they will try to get back on track in the remaining games to try to pull off a surprise.
Colombia
Colombia is coming off a successful debut in the World Baseball Classic, defeating Mexico 5-4. It is worth noting that the Colombian team is one of the teams called to be favorites in the tournament, but will have to continue to prove it throughout this group stage.
Standings - Group C
- United States | 1 W | 0 L | 1.000 PCT |
- Colombia | 1 W | 0 L | 1.000 PCT |
- Canada | - | - | - |
- Mexico | 0 W | 1 L | .000 PCT |
- Great Britain | 0 W | 1 L | .000 PCT |