USA vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned
In a few moments, VAVEL will start broadcasting the USA vs Venezuela live, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot park. Stay tuned for the play-by-play of the match here on VAVEL.
How and where to watch USA vs Venezuela live?
If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes.
In Streaming, on Fox Sports APP.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
In Streaming, on Fox Sports APP.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
Starting Pitcher- Venezuela
Martin Perez is in charge of opening today's game for Venezuela. The 31-year-old left-handed pitcher from the Texas Rangers organization will have the responsibility of leading the Venezuelans to the semifinals.
Starting pitcher- USA
Lance Lynn is scheduled to start today's game for the USA. The 35-year-old right-handed pitcher from the Chicago White Sox organization will have the responsibility of leading the Americans to the semifinals.
Previous clashes
This will be the fifth meeting between the USA and Venezuela in the WBC. In the 2009 edition, they faced each other three times, with an initial victory for USA by 15-6, then Mexico won twice by scores of 5-3 and 10-6.
Finally, in the 2017 edition, they faced each other in the second round, with a 4-2 victory for the Americans.
Roster- Venezuela
Pitchers: José Alvarado, Silvino Bracho, Endrys Briceno, Max Castillo, Jhoulys Chacín, Enmanuel De Jesus, Edwin Escobar, Luis Garcia, Norwith Gudino, Carlos Hernández, Darwinzon Hernandez, Elieser Hernandez, Erick Leal, Pablo López, Jesús Luzardo, Andres Machado, Martín Pérez, José Quijada, Alexis Rivero, Eduardo Rodriguez, José Ruiz, Ranger Suárez, Anthony Vizcaya.
Catchers: Robinson Chirinos, Omar Narváez, Salvador Perez.
Infielders: Jose Altuve, Luis Arraez, Eduardo Escobar, Andrés Giménez, Hernán Pérez, Luis Rengifo, Eugenio Suárez, Gleyber Torres.
Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr., David Peralta, Anthony Santander.
Designated Hitter: Miguel Cabrera.
Managers & Coaches: Omar López (Manager), Carlos Mendoza (Bench Coach), Rodolfo Hernandez (Hitting Coach), Wlfredo Romero (Assistant Hitting Coach), Ivan Arteaga (Pitching Coach), Rouglas Odor (First Base Coach), Ramon Borrego (Third Base Coach), Luis Ramirez (Bullpen Coach), Javier Bracamonte (Bullpen Catcher).
Catchers: Robinson Chirinos, Omar Narváez, Salvador Perez.
Infielders: Jose Altuve, Luis Arraez, Eduardo Escobar, Andrés Giménez, Hernán Pérez, Luis Rengifo, Eugenio Suárez, Gleyber Torres.
Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr., David Peralta, Anthony Santander.
Designated Hitter: Miguel Cabrera.
Managers & Coaches: Omar López (Manager), Carlos Mendoza (Bench Coach), Rodolfo Hernandez (Hitting Coach), Wlfredo Romero (Assistant Hitting Coach), Ivan Arteaga (Pitching Coach), Rouglas Odor (First Base Coach), Ramon Borrego (Third Base Coach), Luis Ramirez (Bullpen Coach), Javier Bracamonte (Bullpen Catcher).
Roster- USA
Pitchers: Jason Adam (47), Daniel Bard (52), David Bednar (53), Kyle Freeland (21), Kendall Graveman (49), Merrill Kelly (29), Aaron Loup (26), Lance Lynn (33), Nick Martinez (22), Miles Mikolas (39), Adam Ottavino (0), Ryan Pressly (55), Brady Singer (51), Adam Wainwright (50), Devin Williams (38).
Receivers: Kyle Higashioka (66), J.T. Realmuto (10), Will Smith (16).
Infielders: Pete Alonso (20), Tim Anderson (7), Nolan Arenado (28), Paul Goldschmidt (46), Trea Turner (8), Bobby Witt Jr. (15).
Outfielders: Mookie Betts (3), Jeff McNeil (1), Cedric Mullins (31), Kyle Schwarber (12), Mike Trout (27), Kyle Tucker (30).
Managers and Coaches: Mark DeRosa (4-Manager), Jerry Manuel (11-Bench Coach), Brian McCann (34-Bench Coach), Ken Griffey Jr. (24-Batting Coach), Andy Pettitte (13-Pitching Coach), Lou Collier (6-First Base Coach), Dino Ebel (14-Third Base Coach), Dave Righetti (19-Bullpen Coach), Michael Young (9-Batting Practice Pitcher), Carlos Muñoz (96-Bullpen Catcher).
Receivers: Kyle Higashioka (66), J.T. Realmuto (10), Will Smith (16).
Infielders: Pete Alonso (20), Tim Anderson (7), Nolan Arenado (28), Paul Goldschmidt (46), Trea Turner (8), Bobby Witt Jr. (15).
Outfielders: Mookie Betts (3), Jeff McNeil (1), Cedric Mullins (31), Kyle Schwarber (12), Mike Trout (27), Kyle Tucker (30).
Managers and Coaches: Mark DeRosa (4-Manager), Jerry Manuel (11-Bench Coach), Brian McCann (34-Bench Coach), Ken Griffey Jr. (24-Batting Coach), Andy Pettitte (13-Pitching Coach), Lou Collier (6-First Base Coach), Dino Ebel (14-Third Base Coach), Dave Righetti (19-Bullpen Coach), Michael Young (9-Batting Practice Pitcher), Carlos Muñoz (96-Bullpen Catcher).
The last semifinalist is defined
This Saturday we will know the last inhabitant of the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, the Stars and Stripes will face the Venezuelan team, in what promises to be a game full of emotions.
The Stadium
LoanDepot Park is the venue that will host the quarterfinal, semifinal and final games of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. With a capacity of 36.742 people, a great party is expected tonight.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the quarterfinal game between USA vs Venezuela, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic 2023. The game will take place at LoanDepot park at 19:00 hours USA ET time.