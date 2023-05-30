Erik Bazinyan looking to remain undefeated against Macias

On Thursday night at the Montreal Casino Erik Bazinyan who currently holds the NABA and NABF belts will face the unranked Jose De Jesus Macias with everything on the line.

Bazinyan most recently took care of Alantez Fox to improve his record to 29-0 with 21 of those wins coming by way of a knockout while his opponent holds a record of 28-11-4 with 15 knockouts.

Despite being unranked Macias could be dangerous as he is 3-0 against Quebec native boxers and that's where this fight is tricky but if Bazinyan wins it will be his 30th win.

" There is always pressure", said Bazinyan. " When you haven't lost a fight yet and since I started fighting I have never thought of losing and it doesn't exist in my mind".

His opponent feels this is the perfect opportunity to spoil the party and snap the winning streak.

" That is my plan", Macias said. " I know it won't be easy and with my team, we are able to adapt to different situations in each fight, and when a promoter gives me a fight I take it".

We had a chance to catch up with Bazinyan coach Mark Ramsay and I asked him about what he saw in Macias while scouting and watching his fights.

" I see a tough fight", said Ramsay. " He is someone who is going to put a lot of pressure on us, he's going to work hard and bring a lot of power so it's a very dangerous fight but we need to remain focused and show he is at another level and that he can control those fights".

The card features a lot of Canadian content and some great fights featuring Wilkens Mathieu who is 2-0 with 1 KO facing Jesus Frias Rodriguez.

Also worth noting is Christopher Guerrero facing Heriberto Santillan Montano, Alexandre Gaumont fighting Piotr Bis and Avery Martin Duval facing off against Andres Sanchez Ramirez.

In the co-main event of the evening Steve Clagget from Calgary, Alberta will fight Alberto Machado in the NABF Championship in the super lightweight division.