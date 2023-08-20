MotoGP LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Austrian GP
Foto: MotoGP

12:56 AM13 minutes ago

Where and how to watch MotoGP at the Austrian GP on TV and in real time?

MotoGP at the Austrian GP
Date: August 20, 2023

Time: 08 am ET

Venue: Red Bull Ring

Broadcast: ESPN4 and Star+ (streaming).

12:51 AM18 minutes ago

When is the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix will start at 08 am ET at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. ESPN4 and Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
12:46 AM23 minutes ago

Program:

Unlike at Silverstone, Brazilian spectators will have to wake up early to follow this weekend's activities. On Saturday (19), MotoGP took to the track for free practice 2 at 5:10, followed by qualifying - Q1 started at 5:50, with Q2 at 6:15. The start of the sprint race took place at 10am.

On Sunday, the MotoGP schedule starts at 4.45am, with a warm-up of just ten minutes. The start of the Austrian GP is scheduled for 9am.

12:41 AM28 minutes ago

Check out the starting grid for the Austrian Grand Prix:

1º – Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) – 1min28s539
2º – Maverick Viñales (ESP/Aprilia) – 1min28s576
3º – Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) – 1min28s653
4º – Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) – 1min28s769
5º – Álex Márquez (ESP/Gresini-Ducati) – 1min28s828
6º – Luca Marini (ITA/VR46-Ducati) – 1min28s839
7º – Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/VR46-Ducati) – 1min28s908
8º – Miguel Oliveira (POR/RNF-Aprilia) – 1min28s966
9º – Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) – 1min29s034
10º – Johann Zarco (FRA/Pramac-Ducati) – 1min29s113
11º – Aleix Espargaró (ESP/Aprilia) – 1min29s245
12º – Jorge Martín (ESP/Pramac-Ducati) – 1min30s367
13º – Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) – 1min29s365
14º – Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) – 1min29s446
15º – Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) – 1min29s454
16º – Pol Espargaró (ESP/GasGas-KTM) – 1min29s295*
17º – Raul Fernández (ESP/RNF-Aprilia) – 1min29s476
18º – Marc Márquez (ESP/Honda) – 1min29s479
19º – Takaaki Nakagami (JAP/LCR-Honda) – 1min29s508
20º – Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini-Ducati) – 1min29s681
21º – Iker Lecuona (ESP/Honda) – 1min29s751
22º – Augusto Fernánez (ESP/GasGas-KTM) – 1min29s769
23º – Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia) – 1min29s962

*punished with the loss of three positions for getting in the way of Marc Márquez in free practice

12:36 AM33 minutes ago

Márquez's farewell is near...

Marc Márquez says he is in no rush to decide his MotoGP future for 2025 and beyond, even as the crucial Misano test approaches next month, with the session expected to play an important role in that decision.

The six-time class champion scored just 15 points in the first nine rounds of the 2023 season, his worst start to a campaign since making his MotoGP debut in 2013. Of the nine weekends, Márquez sat out three of them and opted out of the races in Germany and Holland. In the others, he scored points only in the sprints, suffering crashes in all the GPs he raced.

If Márquez stays with Honda for 2024, his future with the brand will depend on what it can deliver to the rider of the prototype of the new bike at the Misano test, scheduled for September after the San Marino GP.

12:31 AM38 minutes ago

Sprint race:

New to the 2023 MotoGP season, the sprint race reaches its tenth stage this weekend. The short Austrian GP was contested over 14 laps at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday (19).

And in a race full of crashes and retirements, the victory went to the leader as ever: Francesco Bagnaia. Alex Marquez, Miller, Pol Espargaró, Aleix Espargaró, Viñales, Morbidelli and Marc Marquez rounded out the TOP10. Quartararo was only 15th out of the 17 who completed the race. Zarco, Marini, Savadori, Nakagami, Bezzecchi and Oliveira dropped out.

After the race, Bagnaia extended his lead and now has 226 points, against 180 for Martin and 167 for Bezzecchi (who has been out of contention due to the results of the last few rounds).

After the race, Bagnaia extended his lead and now has 226 points, against 180 for Martin and 167 for Bezzecchi (who has been out of contention due to the results of the last few rounds).

12:26 AM43 minutes ago

Francesco Bagnaia:

For the sprint race, pole-position goes to Francesco Bagnaia, with Maverck Viñales and Brad Binder on the front row. Jack Miller, Álex Márquez and Luca Marini are next, followed by Marco Bezzecchi, Miguel Oliveira, Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco, Aleix Espargaró and Jorge Martín.

Pol comes 13th, ahead of Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, Raúl Fernández, Marc Márquez, Takaaki Nakagami, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Iker Lecuona, Augusto Fernández and Lorenzo Savadori.

Foto: MotoGP
Foto: MotoGP

 

12:21 AMan hour ago

Punishments

Because of a penalty for Pol Espargaró, only the short race will have the same starting order as the final qualifying result.

The most experienced of the GasGas Tech3 riders was punished by the race stewards for getting in the way of Marc Márquez in Friday afternoon practice. The stewards ordered him to lose three grid positions.

However, sporting punishments are only applied in the long races, hence the difference on the grid.

12:16 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The Austrian Grand Prix is a MotoGP race.

The MotoGP sprint race will have a different starting grid to Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix (20). Due to a penalty for Pol Espargaró, only the short race will have the same starting order as the final qualifying result.

The most experienced of the GasGas Tech3 riders was punished by the race stewards for getting in the way of Marc Márquez in Friday afternoon practice. The stewards ordered him to lose three grid positions.

The start of the MotoGP sprint race at the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring is scheduled for 10am (Brasília) on Saturday.

12:11 AMan hour ago

Welcome!

Follow the details, overtaking and news as it happens live here on the VAVEL Brazil screen.
