MotoGP LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Austrian GP

Where and how to watch MotoGP at the Austrian GP on TV and in real time?
Program:
On Sunday, the MotoGP schedule starts at 4.45am, with a warm-up of just ten minutes. The start of the Austrian GP is scheduled for 9am.
Check out the starting grid for the Austrian Grand Prix:
2º – Maverick Viñales (ESP/Aprilia) – 1min28s576
3º – Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) – 1min28s653
4º – Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) – 1min28s769
5º – Álex Márquez (ESP/Gresini-Ducati) – 1min28s828
6º – Luca Marini (ITA/VR46-Ducati) – 1min28s839
7º – Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/VR46-Ducati) – 1min28s908
8º – Miguel Oliveira (POR/RNF-Aprilia) – 1min28s966
9º – Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) – 1min29s034
10º – Johann Zarco (FRA/Pramac-Ducati) – 1min29s113
11º – Aleix Espargaró (ESP/Aprilia) – 1min29s245
12º – Jorge Martín (ESP/Pramac-Ducati) – 1min30s367
13º – Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) – 1min29s365
14º – Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) – 1min29s446
15º – Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) – 1min29s454
16º – Pol Espargaró (ESP/GasGas-KTM) – 1min29s295*
17º – Raul Fernández (ESP/RNF-Aprilia) – 1min29s476
18º – Marc Márquez (ESP/Honda) – 1min29s479
19º – Takaaki Nakagami (JAP/LCR-Honda) – 1min29s508
20º – Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini-Ducati) – 1min29s681
21º – Iker Lecuona (ESP/Honda) – 1min29s751
22º – Augusto Fernánez (ESP/GasGas-KTM) – 1min29s769
23º – Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia) – 1min29s962
*punished with the loss of three positions for getting in the way of Marc Márquez in free practice
Márquez's farewell is near...
The six-time class champion scored just 15 points in the first nine rounds of the 2023 season, his worst start to a campaign since making his MotoGP debut in 2013. Of the nine weekends, Márquez sat out three of them and opted out of the races in Germany and Holland. In the others, he scored points only in the sprints, suffering crashes in all the GPs he raced.
If Márquez stays with Honda for 2024, his future with the brand will depend on what it can deliver to the rider of the prototype of the new bike at the Misano test, scheduled for September after the San Marino GP.
Sprint race:
And in a race full of crashes and retirements, the victory went to the leader as ever: Francesco Bagnaia. Alex Marquez, Miller, Pol Espargaró, Aleix Espargaró, Viñales, Morbidelli and Marc Marquez rounded out the TOP10. Quartararo was only 15th out of the 17 who completed the race. Zarco, Marini, Savadori, Nakagami, Bezzecchi and Oliveira dropped out.
After the race, Bagnaia extended his lead and now has 226 points, against 180 for Martin and 167 for Bezzecchi (who has been out of contention due to the results of the last few rounds).
Francesco Bagnaia:
Pol comes 13th, ahead of Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, Raúl Fernández, Marc Márquez, Takaaki Nakagami, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Iker Lecuona, Augusto Fernández and Lorenzo Savadori.
Punishments
The most experienced of the GasGas Tech3 riders was punished by the race stewards for getting in the way of Marc Márquez in Friday afternoon practice. The stewards ordered him to lose three grid positions.
However, sporting punishments are only applied in the long races, hence the difference on the grid.
TIME AND PLACE!
The MotoGP sprint race will have a different starting grid to Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix (20). Due to a penalty for Pol Espargaró, only the short race will have the same starting order as the final qualifying result.
The start of the MotoGP sprint race at the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring is scheduled for 10am (Brasília) on Saturday.
Date: August 20, 2023
Time: 08 am ET
Venue: Red Bull Ring
Broadcast: ESPN4 and Star+ (streaming).