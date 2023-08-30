Brazil vs Cote d'Ivore LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Brazil vs Ivory Coast on TV in real time?
When is the Brazil vs Ivory Coast match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
History of Brazil and Ivory Coast in the Men's Basketball World Cup
Brazil and Côte d'Ivoire have only met once in World Cups, in 1982, when the South Americans won 102-79.
Tournament format!
The biggest winners:
Groups:
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.
The Basketball World Cup:
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.
The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.
Brazil:
The Seleção have had some good friendly tournaments for this World Cup. In the main one, "Bommers x World", Brazil had a 100% record. The team beat Iran 100-59 and against the Spanish team, even though they gave the reigning world champions a hard time, they ended up being swallowed up by the Spaniards' better understanding.
TIME AND PLACE!
The ball goes up for Brazil vs Ivory Coast at 05:45 am ET in Indonesia, one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and the Philippines.
Basketball World Cup group stage
Date: August 30, 2023
Time: 05h45 am ET
Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta (IND)
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+