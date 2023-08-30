Brazil vs Cote d'Ivore LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Basketball World Cup
Foto: Divulgação / CBB

Where and how to watch Brazil vs Ivory Coast on TV in real time?

Brazil vs Ivory Coast
Basketball World Cup group stage

Date: August 30, 2023

Time: 05h45 am ET

Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta (IND)
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+

When is the Brazil vs Ivory Coast match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Brazil and Ivory Coast will start at 05:45 am ET at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta (IND), valid for the third round of the Basketball World Cup group stage. The match will be broadcast by ESPN and Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
History of Brazil and Ivory Coast in the Men's Basketball World Cup

Brazil has won two men's basketball World Cup titles, in 1959 and 1963. However, the last time the Brazilian team finished in the top four at the World Cup was in 1986. Côte d'Ivoire, on the other hand, have never finished in the top four of the tournament and are back in the competition for the first time since 2010. 

Brazil and Côte d'Ivoire have only met once in World Cups, in 1982, when the South Americans won 102-79.

Tournament format!

It's worth remembering that according to the format of the competition, the two best-placed teams in the group advance to the second phase of the World Cup. At this stage, a new group will be formed with the top two teams from Group H, which includes Canada, France, Latvia and Lebanon. The qualifiers play two more games, facing only their rivals from the other group, and carrying over the results of the first phase. The top two go through to the quarter-finals.
The biggest winners:

The tournament's biggest winners: the United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).
Groups:

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

The Basketball World Cup:

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

Brazil:

After losing 96-78 to Spain on Monday (28) in the Basketball World Cup, Brazil will have to overcome Côte d'Ivoire if they want to secure one of the two places in Group G for the next stage of the competition. Gustavo Conti's team will have to be more attentive to their opponents' attacks.

The Seleção have had some good friendly tournaments for this World Cup. In the main one, "Bommers x World", Brazil had a 100% record. The team beat Iran 100-59 and against the Spanish team, even though they gave the reigning world champions a hard time, they ended up being swallowed up by the Spaniards' better understanding.

Foto: CBB
Foto: CBB

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Brazil and Cote d'Ivoire is valid for game 3 of the group stage in Group G of the Basketball World Cup. After losing 96-78 to Spain on Monday (28) in the Basketball World Cup, Brazil will have to overcome the Ivory Coast if they want to secure one of the two places in Group G for the next stage of the competition.

The ball goes up for Brazil vs Ivory Coast at 05:45 am ET in Indonesia, one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and the Philippines.

Welcome to the Brazil vs Ivory Coast live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for the decisive World Cup basketball match between Brazil and Cote d'Ivory. Both teams face each other in the third match of the group stage in Group G of the World Cup. The match is scheduled to take place at 05:45 am ET in Indonesia, one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and the Philippines. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
