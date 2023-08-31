Egypt vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup
Where and how to watch Egypt vs Jordan on TV in real time?

Egypt vs Jordan
Basketball World Cup group stage

Date: August 31, 2023

Time: 08:30 am ET

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines

Broadcast: Star+

When is the Egypt vs Jordan match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Egypt and Jordan will kick off at 08:30 am ET at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines, in the second round of the Basketball World Cup. The match will be broadcast on Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Retrospect

Of the three times they have met, Egypt and Jordan have played friendly matches and Egypt have won twice (once in 2019 by 81-69 and once in 2021 by 79-67). Jordan, on the other hand, have won one match (most recently in 2021, 93-71).

 

Other groups:

Second phase group

This is how the groups for the second phase will be drawn up, where the two best teams from groups A and B, C and D, E and F, G and H will meet:

Group I: Dominican Republic, Serbia, Puerto Rico, Italy

Group J: United States, Lithuania, Montenegro, Greece

Group K: Slovenia, Germany, Australia, Georgia

Group L: Spain, Canada, Brazil, Latvia

First phase groups

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

Format:

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next stage and the round of 16 begins, just like in the World Cup.
Basketball World Cup

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Egypt and Jordan is valid for game 1 of the second group stage in Group N of the Basketball World Cup. Egypt lead Group N with 4 points, while Jordan have 3 points from 3 defeats. They face each other for a place at the 2024 Olympics.

The ball goes up for Egypt-Jordan in the Philippines, one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and Indonesia.

Welcome to the Egypt vs Jordan live score

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for the decisive World Cup basketball match between Egypt and Jordan. Both teams face each other in the third match of the group stage in Group N of the Cup. The clash is scheduled to take place at 08:30 in the Philippines, one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and Indonesia. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
