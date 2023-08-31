Egypt vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Egypt vs Jordan on TV in real time?
Retrospect
Other groups:
5am: Angola-China
9 a.m. South Sudan-Philippines
Group N
09:30: Egypt-Jordan
5:45: New Zealand-Mexico
Group O
4:30: Cape Verde-Finland
8:10 a.m. Japan-Venezuela
Group P
6.45: Ivory Coast-Lebanon
10:30: France-Iran
Second phase group
Group I: Dominican Republic, Serbia, Puerto Rico, Italy
Group J: United States, Lithuania, Montenegro, Greece
Group K: Slovenia, Germany, Australia, Georgia
Group L: Spain, Canada, Brazil, Latvia
First phase groups
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.
Format:
Basketball World Cup
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.
The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
TIME AND PLACE!
The ball goes up for Egypt-Jordan in the Philippines, one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and Indonesia.
Basketball World Cup group stage
Date: August 31, 2023
Time: 08:30 am ET
Venue: Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines
Broadcast: Star+