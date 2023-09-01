USA vs Montenegro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow the United States vs Montenegro
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for USA vs Montenegro live, as well as the latest information coming out of Indonesia. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Montenegro Lineup
Montenegro has the following players available to play against the USA. Perry, Popovic, Radoncic, Simonovic, Vucevic, Drobnjak, Dubljevic, Ilic, Ivanovic, Mihailovic, Radovic and Slavkovic.
USA Lineup
The United States has the following players available to play against Montenegro. Bridges, Brunson, Edwards, Hart, Jackson, Banchero, Haliburton, Ingram, Johnson, Kesler, Portis and Reaves.
Photo
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:40 horas
Argentina: 5:40 horas
Bolivia: 4:40 horas
Brasil: 5:40 horas
Chile: 5:40 horas
Colombia: 3:40 horas
Ecuador: 3:40 horas
EEUU (ET): 4:40 horas
Spain: 11:40 horas
Mexico: 3:40 horas
Paraguay: 5:40 horas
Peru: 3:40 horas
Uruguay: 6:40 horas
Where to watch
The match between USA vs Montenegro can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what happens in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Montenegro qualification
Montenegro has qualified for the second round as second in the group behind Lithuania, with whom they lost in the group stage match by four points. They were victorious against the Philippines and Angola, and thus earned a total of five points, two points for each win and one point for the loss. The Lithuanians, who are still undefeated in this world championship, have passed as first of the group.
USA qualification
The United States qualified for the second round as group winners over Greece, whom they beat in the group stage match. Against Jordan and New Zealand, they were also victorious, so they collected six points in total, two points for each victory, one point ahead of the chasing team. For the moment, the United States remains undefeated in this world championship and continues to be one of the favorites based on their performances so far in the competition.
Montenegro's last game
Montenegro ended the first phase of the World Cup with a resounding defeat against Lithuania. The score of the game was 71-91 with the Lithuanians winning by a big difference of twenty points. Lithuania was solid throughout the game. Until the first half of the game, the game was very evenly matched, and the game was highlighted in the third quarter where the Lithuanians took an eight-point lead that made them leave the scoreboard, thanks to the eight-point difference they already had. Jokubaitis was the best player of the game with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists.
USA's last game
The United States ended the first phase of the World Cup with a resounding victory over Jordan, which has failed to win in the entire World Cup, having lost all three games in the first group stage. The result of the game was 110-62 with Jordan winning by a huge 48-point margin. The United States was much better throughout the game without giving a chance to a Jordan that was behind throughout the game and that the superiority of the Americans surpassed them in all aspects of their game, that is why they are one of the favorites to win this competition. Edwards was the best player of the game with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Welcome to the broadcast
Welcome to the online broadcast of the United States vs Montenegro this Friday, September 1 at 11:40 a.m. Spanish time. The game is part of the FIBA World Cup match day. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.