Japan vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup
Foto: FIBA

Japan - Cape Verde
Basketball World Cup group stage

Date: September 2, 2023

Time: 07:10 am ET

Venue: Okinawa Arena, Japan
Broadcast: Star+

The match between Japan and Cape Verde will start at 7:10 am ET at the Okinawa Arena in Japan, in the third round of the Basketball World Cup group stage. The match will be broadcast on Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
It's worth a place at the Olympics!

Saturday (2) will see a number of Asian and African Olympic berths decided in the 17th-32nd places, with Japan already guaranteed a place at the next Olympics and Egypt and South Sudan fighting for the African spot. check out the matches below:

4.30 - Finland v Venezuela

5:00 - Angola vs. South Sudan

5.45 - New Zealand v Egypt

6.45 - Ivory Coast v France

8.10am - Japan v Cape Verde

9:00 - Philippines - China

9.30 - Jordan-Mexico

10:30 - Iran-Lebanon

Biggest winners:

The tournament's biggest winners: the United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).
2023 format:

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next stage and the round of 16 begins, just like in the World Cup.
Basketball World Cup:

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.
The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

Cape Verde

The best-placed team from Africa wins the passport to Paris 2024. The Cape Verdean team is currently at a disadvantage, as two of its direct competitors, South Sudan and Egypt, won the previous round, the first of this second stage, against the Philippines and Jordan, by 87/68 and 85-69 respectively.

Meanwhile, like Cape Verde, the Angolan and Ivory Coast national teams lost 76-83 and 84-94 to China and Lebanon respectively.

Japan:

The Japanese team are coming off a morale-boosting 86-77 win over Venezuela, while Cape Verde were beaten by Finland (77-100). The Cape Verdeans must win the game to continue to dream of direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The "Blue Sharks", who missed out on the second round, are now focused on beating the best Asian team in their first appearance at the World Cup, as the best-placed team from Asia wins the passport to Paris 2024.

FIBA
FIBA

 

The match between Japan and Cape Verde is valid for game 2 of the group stage in Group O of the Basketball World Cup. This Saturday, the Cape Verdean national basketball team faces the hosts Japan at the Okinawa Arena, in a match for 17th to 32nd place in this basketball World Cup taking place in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The Japanese team are coming off a morale-boosting 86-77 win over Venezuela, while Cape Verde were beaten by Finland (77-100). The ball goes up for Japan vs Cape Verde at 08:10 at the Okinawa Arena in Japan, one of the venues for the competition alongside Indonesia and the Philippines.

