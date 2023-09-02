Japan vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Japan vs Cape Verde on TV in real time?
It's worth a place at the Olympics!
4.30 - Finland v Venezuela
5:00 - Angola vs. South Sudan
5.45 - New Zealand v Egypt
6.45 - Ivory Coast v France
8.10am - Japan v Cape Verde
9:00 - Philippines - China
9.30 - Jordan-Mexico
10:30 - Iran-Lebanon
Biggest winners:
2023 format:
Basketball World Cup:
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.
The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.
Cape Verde
Meanwhile, like Cape Verde, the Angolan and Ivory Coast national teams lost 76-83 and 84-94 to China and Lebanon respectively.
Japan:
The "Blue Sharks", who missed out on the second round, are now focused on beating the best Asian team in their first appearance at the World Cup, as the best-placed team from Asia wins the passport to Paris 2024.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Japanese team are coming off a morale-boosting 86-77 win over Venezuela, while Cape Verde were beaten by Finland (77-100). The ball goes up for Japan vs Cape Verde at 08:10 at the Okinawa Arena in Japan, one of the venues for the competition alongside Indonesia and the Philippines.
Basketball World Cup group stage
Date: September 2, 2023
Time: 07:10 am ET
Venue: Okinawa Arena, Japan
Broadcast: Star+