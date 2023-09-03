Brazil vs Latvia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup
Foto: CBB

Where and how to watch Brazil vs Latvia on TV in real time?

Brazil-Latvia 
Second round of the Basketball World Cup

Date: September 3, 2023

Time: 06h45 (Brasília time)

Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta (IND)

Broadcast: ESPN and Star+

When is the Brazil-Latvia match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Brazil and Latvia will start at 06:45 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta (IND), valid for the third round of the Basketball World Cup group stage. The match will be broadcast by ESPN and Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Brazil:

After a come-from-behind win over Canada in the first round of group L, Brazil return to the court this Sunday to decide their future at the Basketball World Cup. Their opponents are Latvia in a match that will take place at 6:45 am (Brasília) in the city of Jakarta, Indonesia. With three wins and one loss at the World Cup, the Brazilian team has only itself to rely on to reach the quarter-finals, as this is their last match of the second phase.

If they lose, Gustavo de Conti's team will be eliminated as the four teams in the group are currently level on points - Spain and Canada face each other at 10.30am and whoever wins will also be in the quarter-finals.

If they reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, Brazil will face an opponent from Group K. Germany and Slovenia have already secured their places in the group. This Sunday's clash will also be decisive in the dispute over the two Olympic places at stake for the American continent at the World Cup - only the two best teams from the Americas qualify for Paris 2024 via the World Cup.

Foto: CBB
History of Brazil and Latvia in the Men's Basketball World Cup

Brazil has won two men's basketball World Cup titles, in 1959 and 1963. However, the last time the Brazilian team finished in the top four was in 1986. Latvia, on the other hand, have never finished in the top four in the tournament, but have come out strong for this edition.

Brazil and Latvia have never met before in World Cups. 

Tournament format!

It's worth remembering that according to the format of the competition, the two best-placed teams in the group advance to the second phase of the World Cup. At this stage, a new group will be formed with the top two from Group H, which includes Canada, France, Latvia and Lebanon. The qualifiers play two more games, facing only their rivals from the other group, and carrying over the results of the first phase. The top two go through to the quarter-finals.
Biggest winners:

The tournament's biggest winners: the United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).
Basketball World Cup:

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

TIME AND PLACE!

In the first round, against strong Canada, Brazil did their homework and the win keeps the team alive in the competition. All the teams in Group L go into the second and final round tied on seven points, with points difference as the tiebreaker, in this order: Canada, Spain, Brazil and Latvia. 
The ball goes up for Brazil-Latvia at 06:45 in Indonesia, one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and the Philippines.
Welcome to the Brazil vs Latvia live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for the decisive World Cup basketball match between Brazil and Latvia. Both teams face each other in the second match of the Group H phase of the World Cup. The clash is scheduled to take place at 06:45 in Indonesia, one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and the Philippines. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
