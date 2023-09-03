Brazil vs Latvia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Brazil-Latvia match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
If they lose, Gustavo de Conti's team will be eliminated as the four teams in the group are currently level on points - Spain and Canada face each other at 10.30am and whoever wins will also be in the quarter-finals.
If they reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, Brazil will face an opponent from Group K. Germany and Slovenia have already secured their places in the group. This Sunday's clash will also be decisive in the dispute over the two Olympic places at stake for the American continent at the World Cup - only the two best teams from the Americas qualify for Paris 2024 via the World Cup.
History of Brazil and Latvia in the Men's Basketball World Cup
Brazil and Latvia have never met before in World Cups.
Tournament format!
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.
The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.
The ball goes up for Brazil-Latvia at 06:45 in Indonesia, one of the competition's venues alongside Japan and the Philippines.
Second round of the Basketball World Cup
Date: September 3, 2023
Time: 06h45 (Brasília time)
Venue: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta (IND)
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+