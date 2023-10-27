Highlights: Argentina 23-26 England in Rugby World Cup
Photo: Disclosure/Wales

4:58 PM9 minutes ago

END OF THE GAME

23-26.
4:50 PM18 minutes ago

72'

The game remains tense in the final stretch.
4:37 PM31 minutes ago

68'

Argentina doesn't let up on the scoreboard and Sanchez wins three more points. 26-23 for England.
4:32 PM36 minutes ago

65'

England scores again with Farrell and three more points to take a 26-20 lead.
4:28 PM40 minutes ago

60'

Second half with a lot of fights in the middle and a balanced game.
4:27 PM41 minutes ago

50'

Argentina tries to get back into the game with three points from Boffelli's conversion.
4:10 PMan hour ago

45' TRY

Inglaterra volta ao topo com try logo na sequência com Theo Dan. Farrell converteu mais três pontos para os ingleses ficaram com 23-17.
4:08 PMan hour ago

43' TRY

TURN! Argentina manages a try at the beginning of the second half and with the conversion, takes the lead of the game.
4:08 PMan hour ago

STARTED OVER

3:47 PMan hour ago

BREAK

3:45 PMan hour ago

36' TRY

Argentina wakes up in the match and reaches the first try with Cubelli. Boffelli converted three more.
3:35 PM2 hours ago

30' TRY

England continues to dominate. Farrell with five more points to go up 16-3.
3:34 PM2 hours ago

24'

Argentina wins the first three points of the game with Boffelli.
3:27 PM2 hours ago

19'

Tough and intense game at the beginning.
3:19 PM2 hours ago

13' TRY

OVERWHELMING! England with three more points to continue opening up the advantage and score 13-0.
3:14 PM2 hours ago

8' TRY

Five more points for England, with TRY with Ben Earl. Afterwards, Farrell converted the extra point to put the English 10-0 up.
3:07 PM2 hours ago

3'

England started the game with everything. Farrell with three points to open the scoring early.
3:07 PM2 hours ago

THE GAME STARTED

2:19 PM3 hours ago

3:00 AM14 hours ago

2:55 AM14 hours ago

The champions

2019 - South Africa | Final: South Africa 32-12 England, in Japan 2015 - New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 34-17 Australia, in London (England) 2011 - New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 8-7 France, in New Zealand 2007 - South Africa | Final: South Africa 15-6 England, in France 2003 - England | Final: England 20-17 Australia, in Australia 1999 - Australia | Final: Australia 3-12 France, in Wales 1995 - South Africa | Final: South Africa 15-12 New Zealand, in South Africa 1991 - Australia | Final: Australia 12-6 England, in England 1987 - New Zealand | Final: New Zealand 29-9 France, in New Zealand
2:50 AM14 hours ago

Stade de France

The Stade de France is a renowned stadium located on the outskirts of Paris, in the city of Saint-Denis, France. Opened in 1998 to host that year's FIFA Football World Cup, the stadium has been the site of numerous sporting and cultural events since then. With a capacity for more than 80,000 spectators, it is one of the largest stadiums in Europe. Its architecture is impressive, with an oval facade made of steel and glass, and it is notable for its retractable roof.

In addition to its importance in the sporting scene, the Stade de France also plays a fundamental role in culture and entertainment. The stadium has been used for concerts by renowned international artists, attracting a wide variety of audiences over the years.

Historically, the Stade de France is a landmark in French sporting history. It was the place where the French football team won the 1998 World Cup, a moment of great pride for the country. Additionally, the stadium was the setting for the 2007 Rugby World Cup final and many high-profile international football matches.

In short, the Stade de France is an iconic structure that combines sporting grandeur and cultural expression, playing an important role in the sporting and cultural identity of France and Europe.

2:45 AM14 hours ago

The game

Style and Scoring

There are 15 players on each side, with seven substitutions, but two reserved for the pillars and Hooker. Remember, to pass the ball, it must be kicked backwards, but the kicker's teammates must be behind the ball at the time of the kick.

There are four ways of scoring in rugby: 

- Try (five points): the athlete must reach the in-goal zone mark with possession of the ball and touch down, touchdown style.  

- Conversion (two points): a direct kick from anywhere on a line parallel to the sidelines and perpendiculars.

- Drop-goal (three points): ball must touch the ground before being kicked

- Penalty (three points): shot on goal

Cards

Yellow: 10 minutes out of the match

Red: expulsion

2:40 AM14 hours ago

Groups

Group A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia

Group B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania

Group C: Australia, Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal

Group D: England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile

2:35 AM15 hours ago

200 years

Rugby celebrates its 200th anniversary at the World Cup. The sport was born in England in 1823, when William Webb Ellis picked up the ball at a soccer match and ran with it in his hands, breaking the rules of the game.
2:30 AM15 hours ago

THE TROPHY

World Rugby
World Rugby
2:25 AM15 hours ago

Rugby World Cup

Organized every four years since 1987, the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France, which previously hosted the tournament in 2007, alongside Wales and Scotland. Despite having two disciplines with 15 and seven players, the World Cup will be played with 15 athletes, with two 40-minute halves. The group stage, which includes 20 teams, runs from September 8 to October 8. 

The third and fourth place play-offs are scheduled for Friday (October 27), while the final will take place on Saturday, October 28. The winning team will lift the Webb Ellis Cup. It is named after former Rugby School pupil William Webb Ellis.

South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks) have three titles each, while Australia (Wallabies) have two. England are the only world champions from the Northern Hemisphere. South America, meanwhile, has already made history and will have three representatives for the first time: Argentina (Pumas), Uruguay (Teros) and Chile (Condores).

2:20 AM15 hours ago

The game will be played at Stade de France

The Argentina vs England game will be played at Stade de France, with a capacity of 80.000 people.
2:15 AM15 hours ago

