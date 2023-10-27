Highlights: Argentina 23-26 England in Rugby World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME
72'
68'
65'
60'
50'
45' TRY
43' TRY
STARTED OVER
BREAK
36' TRY
30' TRY
24'
19'
13' TRY
8' TRY
3'
THE GAME STARTED
SHORTLY!
UPDATE!
ARGENTINA AND ENGLAND
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Watch Argentina vs England Live Score Here
The champions
Stade de France
In addition to its importance in the sporting scene, the Stade de France also plays a fundamental role in culture and entertainment. The stadium has been used for concerts by renowned international artists, attracting a wide variety of audiences over the years.
Historically, the Stade de France is a landmark in French sporting history. It was the place where the French football team won the 1998 World Cup, a moment of great pride for the country. Additionally, the stadium was the setting for the 2007 Rugby World Cup final and many high-profile international football matches.
In short, the Stade de France is an iconic structure that combines sporting grandeur and cultural expression, playing an important role in the sporting and cultural identity of France and Europe.
The game
There are 15 players on each side, with seven substitutions, but two reserved for the pillars and Hooker. Remember, to pass the ball, it must be kicked backwards, but the kicker's teammates must be behind the ball at the time of the kick.
There are four ways of scoring in rugby:
- Try (five points): the athlete must reach the in-goal zone mark with possession of the ball and touch down, touchdown style.
- Conversion (two points): a direct kick from anywhere on a line parallel to the sidelines and perpendiculars.
- Drop-goal (three points): ball must touch the ground before being kicked
- Penalty (three points): shot on goal
Cards
Yellow: 10 minutes out of the match
Red: expulsion
Groups
Group B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania
Group C: Australia, Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal
Group D: England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile
200 years
THE TROPHY
Rugby World Cup
The third and fourth place play-offs are scheduled for Friday (October 27), while the final will take place on Saturday, October 28. The winning team will lift the Webb Ellis Cup. It is named after former Rugby School pupil William Webb Ellis.
South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks) have three titles each, while Australia (Wallabies) have two. England are the only world champions from the Northern Hemisphere. South America, meanwhile, has already made history and will have three representatives for the first time: Argentina (Pumas), Uruguay (Teros) and Chile (Condores).