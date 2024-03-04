ADVERTISEMENT

We are ready to bring you the actions of stage 2 of the Paris - Nice 2024, which takes place between Thoiry and Montargis. We invite you to follow along with us the incidents of this day.
Tune in here the Stage 2 of the 2024 Paris - Nice Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 2 of the Paris - Nice 2024 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Thoiry and Montargis. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch Paris - Nice 2024 Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 2 of the Paris - Nice 2024 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

What time is Stage 2 of the Paris - Nice 2024?

This is the start time for Stage 2 of the Paris - Nice on March 4th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Stage 2 route

Stage 2 of the Paris-Nice 2024 brings a couple of climbs to add to the mountain classification. The remaining 100+ kilometers after the second pass are on flat terrain.
Summary of the previous stage

Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), who had already won a stage last year in Paris-Nice, did the same last Sunday by beating pre-race favorite Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) at the finish line in Les Mureaux.

The Dutchman, one of the few sprinters able to stay in the lead despite the hilly terrain, made the most of the day to take the yellow jersey ahead of Monday's sprint stage in Montargis.

In-form New Zealander Laurence Pithie was third on the 157.7 km course, where the overall contenders dueled at the finish, with Remco Evenepoel showing great ambition on the last two hills of the day.

Other stage laurels went to Germany's Jonas Rutsch (EF-Esaypost), who took the KOM lead thanks to points scored in the day's three-man breakaway.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France between Thoiry and Montargis Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
