Tune in here the Stage 2 of the 2024 Paris - Nice Live Stream!
How to watch Paris - Nice 2024 Stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the Stage 2 of the Paris - Nice 2024 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.
What time is Stage 2 of the Paris - Nice 2024?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Stage 2 route
Summary of the previous stage
The Dutchman, one of the few sprinters able to stay in the lead despite the hilly terrain, made the most of the day to take the yellow jersey ahead of Monday's sprint stage in Montargis.
In-form New Zealander Laurence Pithie was third on the 157.7 km course, where the overall contenders dueled at the finish, with Remco Evenepoel showing great ambition on the last two hills of the day.
Other stage laurels went to Germany's Jonas Rutsch (EF-Esaypost), who took the KOM lead thanks to points scored in the day's three-man breakaway.