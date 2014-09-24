What Fans Want From The Deadpool Movie

It has finally happened. The people of the comic book community (this writer included) prayed to the Marvel comic gods and the powers that be at Fox Studios, and it happened. In 2016, there will be a Deadpool movie. Finally, the taste of Barakapool can finally leave our memories for good. Now all they have to do is not muck it up. So what are few things that fans of Shogun of Sarcasm think are a must when making this movie?











The Merc with a Mouth:

Deadpool absolutely has to be a smart-aleck. And it cannot be the Spider-Man wholsome jokes, and they cannot be dirty just for the sake of being dirty. These jokes have to be creative. Deadpool's jokes do sometimes fall flat, but his charisma makes even the bad ones funny. Especially when he says they were bad and he knows it. One thing that will add to the comedy is if he breaks the fourth wall. He should be aware that he is a comic book character in a movie and make light of the situation.



More Than a Joke:

One thing every good Deadpool writer has done was add to more than just his comedic side. Yes, Deadpool is known for his jokes, but the fans of him know that he is more than just a joke. He does not have to cry and get emotional. That would be a foolish mistake and possibly cost him a franchize. But there has to be some depth to the character for those who don't really know anything other than the memes they see on social media. There are layers to Wade Wilson. He can and has been a hero. Like he said in an issue "Every time I get a shot at saving the world, or doing right or waving the truth and justice flag instead of gutting a guy, I do it... and every time, I get the shaft for my trouble."





Creative Violance:

It is not about gutting his enemies with a sword. Any idiot can do that. It is about how he guts his enemies. Does he do it while doing a backflip after stepping on a guy's head? Does he do it while dodging bullets and a guy with a chainsaw? Or does he stab a guy behind him by stabbing himself? The possiblities are endless. For that reason alone, there should be no reason why the action alone should not be worth the price of admission. Hopefully, they will add a short range teleporter to the movie. That could add a whole new list of possibilites. It does not necessarily have to be bloody. Just more than just stab, stab, bang, bang.







His Past:

Wade was not always the happy go lucky jokester. He is not a mutant born with messed up skin. Once upon a time, Wade Wilson was a soldier and a mercenary with a code. He was a guy who used to make trips to Boston to see a woman he loved because he felt comfortable with her. Then he got cancer and everything went down hill from there. And as sick as it may sound, there has to be glimpses of the torture he went through at the hands of Weapon X. Not for shock value, but because it will give the audiance a chance to see what he went through. These are pieces that make him a whole.



Barakapool Must Die:

The abomination that is known as Barakapool must be destroyed. If every Deadpool fan was told he was going to die, they'd have every Deadpool fan buying a ticket. Even people who did not know Deadpool were confused by what was going on. One minute he is talking and making jokes. The next, he is being controlled and has his mouth sewn shut. It made absolutely no sense at all to anybody.