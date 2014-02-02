Wizards Edge Thunder, OKC's Streak Over

The Wizards have been up and down all season but they managed to play well enough to topple the Thunder, which ended their 10 game win streak. There are many reasons the Thunder did not win this game, but most pundits will point to Kevin Durant having an off-game. Yes, 26 points on 8-21 shooting is an off game for the superstar. Durant was perfect from the costless throw line, hitting 10 out of 10 of his shots from the charity stripe.

The Thunder committed a whopping 21 turnovers, many of which turned into points for the Wizards.

All-Star point guard John Wall scored 17 points on 7-18 shooting, but dished out 15 assist and six steals. Center Marcin Gortat added 14 rebounds and 14 points.

The Wizards are back at the .500 and are still holding on to the 5thspot in the east. If this young squad manages to overtake the currently 25-23 Atlanta Hawks, the Wizards could potentially have home court advantage in the playoffs.

