Hawks Manage To Survive Kevin Love’s 43 Point Onslaught; Defeat T-Wolves

Kevin Love was totally locked in tonight. He dropped 43 points on the Hawks (on Paul Millsap mostly), 19 rebounds. Timberwolves 3 point machine Kevin Martin added 17 points as well.

First time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Guarding Love was a daunting task tonight. Millsap ended up fouling out of the game.

Kyle Korver lead the Hawks in scoring, hitting on 7 of his 9 field goals for 24 points. He also managed to keep his streak of consecutive games with the 3 pointer alive. This is the 573th … err… 115th game with a 3 point field goal.

The Hawks are currently in the 4thseed in the east (25-21). The Timberwolves are still on the outside looking in at the western conference playoff picture. They are currently in the 10th seed (23-24). There is still a lot of basketball to be played, but the Timberwolves need to pick up the pace. Love can’t do it alone.

