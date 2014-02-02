The Pistons run over the 76ers

The Pistons twin towers Andre Drummond and Greg Monroe were instrumental in the Pistons getting this much needed win. Drummond put up 22 points and 14 boards, continuing what has been a bit of a breakout season for him. Not to be out done, Monroe supplied 21 points and 12 boards.

The 76ers woes continue. Michael Carter-Williams notched another DNP with a sore shoulder. Tony Wroten did his best to keep the 76ers competitive, leading them with 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

Speculation is running rampant with both these teams. The Pistons have underperformed in a very weak east (19-27). There it is thought in most circles they are one move away from turning this season around. The 76ers (15-33) on the other hand, have sat their best player MCW multiple times this season. One can’t help but wonder the validity of his numerous injuries, considering what maybe on the line this off season during the draft.

