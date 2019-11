Jeremy Lin showed off his skill on the court by scoring 15 points, grabbing 11 boards and dishing out 10 assist. Shockingly, this was Lin’s first career triple-double.

The Cavs newest addition Luol Deng led the team with 24 points. Since arriving he has added the stability they hoped he would. The only problem is the Cavs have issues at almost every other position, save for starting point guard.

The Rockets All-Stars James Harden and Dwight Howard tallied 28 points and 26 points, respectively.