The Grizzles top the Bucks

The Grizzles are surging right now, having won their sixth straight game. Zach Randolph did what Zach Randolph almost always does: scored 23 point and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Backup point guard Nick Calathes continued to prove he is capable of being a viable back up, notching a career high 22 points, 3 assist and 5 rebounds.

Not to be out done, Bucks point guard Brandon Knight had a team high 23 points and seven assist. Despite his best efforts, knight couldn’t hold off the Grizzlies.

The Bucks terrible season continues. They are 8-39, boasting the worst record in the NBA. All signs point that not changing anytime soon. The Grizzles are 26-20 and holding on to the 8th seed in the west.