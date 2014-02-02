Pelicans fly past Bulls

Anthony Davis continues to prove he was deserving of an All-Star spot this year. Davis scored 24 points, eight boards, three steals and six blocks.

The newest Chicago Bull D.J. Augustin tried to keep the Bulls in the game but to no avail. He had 23 points, which was the highest point total for a Bull in this game. Often criticized Bulls big man Carlos Boozer only managed to score four points, which isn’t going to cut it against a team like the Pelicans.

Joakim Noah also grabbed a game high 16 rebounds.

Even without Derrick Rose the Bulls are still playing well. At 23-23, they hold the 6th seed in the east. That said, playing well wasn’t enough against a young Pelicans team that still hopes to slip into a playoff spot in the west. At 20-26, they need to be as close to perfect as possible to make that a reality.

Stat Source: www.nba.com