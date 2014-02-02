Spurs Survive Kings

Tim Duncan and Tony Parker played their hearts out to not drop another game. Losing to the Kings, who have been better as of late, would still be losing to the Kings. Duncan scored 23 points, 17 rebounds, five assist and two blocks. Parker had a double-double as well: 18 points and 10 assist.

The Kings have been playing hard as of late. On paper, they are a very talented team. They were without borderline All-Star Demarcus Cousins (DNP- sprained ankle). Rudy Gay had 23 points and emerging star Isaiah Thomas had 26points.

The Kings are 15-23 and in last place in the west. It would take a herculean effort to turn this season around. That said next season could be their time. Especially depending on how the ping pong balls fall. Despite the skid, the Spurs are 34-13 and in 2nd place in the west. The Spurs always have mini losing streaks before either having the best record or close to it in the west.