Lebron and The Heat Trounce The Knicks

Lebron James scored 30 points on 13-22 shooting. He also added seven assist and eight rebounds. On again, off again Heat star Dwyane Wade scored 22 points on 10-15 shooting.

The Heat spent a ton of time punishing the Knicks in the paint. The Heat scored 48 of their 106 points there.

Carmelo Anthony posted a great stat line: 26 points, eight rebounds, four assist and a steal. Melo was fighting against the tide from the start, only getting help from J.R. Smith (20 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (17 points).

The Knicks have managed to pull within two games of the 8th seed in the east (19-28). It remains to be seen if they can catapult themselves back into the playoff picture, but they have another half of the season to get it done. The Heat are comfortably in the 2nd seed in the east and will probably stay there for the remainder of the season.

Stat Source: www.nba.com