Suns Burn Bobcats

Suns starting point guard Goran Dragic is playing as out of his mind as of late. He dropped 25 points, 4 assist and five boards. The prevailing logic is Dragic is upset over his All-Star snub, but with Kobe not being able to play, he could still be added to the game.

The Morris twins added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Bobcats big man Al Jefferson was unusually quiet, only scoring 10 points and six rebounds.

The Suns are still in the 6th seed in the west (29-18). They have exceeded all expectations this season. The Bobcats are holding on to the 8th seed in the east. They have to pick up the pace because the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks are only two games behind them.

