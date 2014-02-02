The Pacers Survive the Nets

The Pacers resident All-Stars Paul George and Roy Hibbert each had 20 points in the win over the recently decent Nets.

Shaun Livingston kept the Nets alive in this game, scoring a season high 24 points, 2 assist and 3 rebounds.

Pacers wild card Lance Stephenson continued to play angry, adding 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assist.

The Pacers bench was unusually quiet, only added 16 points total to the affair.

The Nets have managed to resurrect their season despite a disastrous start. The Nets are currently 20-25 and in the 7 spot in the eastern conference. Yes, that horrible record is enough to stay alive in the lowly east playoff picture. The Pacers (36-10) continue to have the best record in the east and the second best record over all. The Pacers recently added Andrew Bynum to the team, which could be potentially game changing for them. Of course that hinges on Bynum’s level of interest in playing basketball at this point.

