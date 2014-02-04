Spurs Topple Pelicans

Tony Parker was sensational against the young Pelicans. Parker posted 32 points and nine assist. Parker was all over the court. The Pelicans had no answers for the Spurs All-Star. Even Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis, who is a defensive wizard, got broken down by Parkers quick first step.

Davis still managed to have a good statistical performance. He scored 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Pelicans shooting guard Eric Gordon added 19 points as well.

Tim Duncan continued to prove that the fountain of youth does in fact exist by adding 21 points and seven boards.

