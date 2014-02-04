The Heat Roll Past Pistons

It would seem coach Spoelstra’s commitment to resting Wade has paid off. Wade posted by far one of his best stat lines of the season: 30 points (13-19 shooting), five assist and 10 rebounds. Not to be outdone, reigning NBA MVP Lebron James put up 24 points, 11 assist and eight rebounds. James messed around and almost got a triple-double, which he hasn’t had in what seems like ages.

Greg Monroe and Brandon Jennings had great outing, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Pistons for a much needed win. Jennings scored 26 points and seven assist. Monroe added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

One of the main reasons the Pistons have been having so many issues is because of the inconsistent play of Josh Smith. Smith only managed to shoot 5-20 from the field. For the Pistons to turn this season around they will need complete efforts from all of their starters. The east is still weak and there is more than half a season left to play so there is a still a chance the Pistons could sneak back into the playoff picture.