Pacers Hold Off Blazers In OT Thriller

This game was exhausting. Both teams came to play and this marquee matchup did not disappoint. George Hill had a career night, scoring a career high 37 points (on 12-19 shooting), eight assist and nine rebounds. As the game was coming to a close the Pacers were down by three and the Blazer defense would not let up. As great as the Blazers were last night, it wasn’t enough to stop Hill from hitting a fall away three with .8 left on the clock to send the game into overtime.

Underrated power forward David West was all over the court as well. West had a season high 30 points and 10 boards.

All-Stars Paul George and Roy Hibbert added 17 points and four points, respectively. George’s shot would not fall tonight. He was an atrocious 5-23 from the field. Hibbert didn’t take very many shots (2-8), but he chipped in six boards and two blocks.

Not to be outdone, Blazer guard Damian Lillard dropped 38 points and 11 assist, and Blazer big man LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points.

The Pacers are still in the number one spot in the east (39-10). Winning this game puts a little more space between them and the number two seed Miami Heat (35-13). Home court advantage could be huge for the Pacers if they meet the Heat in what seems to be an inevitable eastern conference finals series. The Pacers are 24-2 at home and hope that record will carry over to the playoffs.

The Blazers have slipped to the three seed in the west (35-15) behind the San Antonio Spurs (36-14) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-12). The Blazers are also fighting to hold on to home court advantage in the playoffs, even if it is just for the first two rounds

