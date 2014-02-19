Green Leads Suns Past Nuggets

Gerald Green had a career game against the up and down Nuggets. Much to the chagrin of Suns coach Jeff Hornacek, Green spent much of the game on the bench. Green got himself into early foul trouble and had to sit. Once reinserted into the game, Green dropped a career high 36 points. On 11-22 shooting. He was also 6-14 from the three point line.

Goran Dragic added a game high 14 assist as well as 21 points.

The Nuggets were not without a few strong performances as well. Kenneth Faried amassed 10 boards and 21 points as well.

Streaky shooting guard Evan Fournier lead the Nuggets with 25 points, eight boards, two steals and four assist.

Phoenix lead by more than ten points early, but the Nuggets pulled together and made a game out of it. In the end this game definitely came down to the wire. The Nuggets were up with less than 10 seconds left but Markieff Morris managed to lay one in to tie the game and eventually send it to overtime.

The Nuggets and the Suns are two teams trending in totally different directions. The Nuggets have seemingly yet to find and identity this season, whereas the Suns know exactly who they are: run and gunners. Hopefully Brian Shaw will be able to right the ship. It’s still early, but if not management may have to go in another direction.