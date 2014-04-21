Grizzlies - Thunder Game 2: Live Score and Coverage of NBA Playoffs 2014
End of Game: The Memphis Grizzlies hold on to win an important road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bench play was huge for Memphis in the second half of the game. Despite the many runs by the Thunder, they couldn't get the job done. Game 3 will be played in Memphis on Thursday.

OT (9.0) - Durant misses a three pointer and Randolph grabs the rebound. Memphis holds on and gets the important road game win.

OT (19.2) - Courtney Lee hits two big costless throws to make it a two possession game.

Score Update: Memphis Grizzlies 107 Oklahoma City Thunder 105

OT (19.8) - The Thunder turn the ball over. Called for traveling. Memphis ball.

OT (26.0) - Great ball movement by the Grizzlies. Randolph gets the open layup and Memphis takes the lead.

OT (35.0) - Gasol fouls out, Durant headed to shoot two at the line. He goes 1/2 at the line.

Score Update: Memphis Grizzlies 105 Oklahoma City Thunder 104

OT (38.0) - Oklahoma City comes up with a defensive steal. Huge mistake by the Grizzlies. Memphis will have to play lock down defense on this next possession.

OT (1:14) - Durant nails another three to cut the lead to one! Big shot!

OT (2:18) - Zach Randolph gets a big play for Memphis. Misses the costless throw to make it a three point play.

OT (2:30) - Great defense by the Thunder leading to a bucket by Kevin Durant.

OT (3:24) - Ball goes off Westbrook's foot. Possession stays with Memphis. Need to play smart basketball here.

OT (4:30) - Randolph hits a big two point shot with the clock winding down. Westbrook called for an offensive foul.

Offensive rebounds come up big for the Thunder! Perkins gets the board and ties the game with a layup. Heading into overtime!

End of 4th Quarter: Memphis Grizzlies 99 Oklahoma City Thunder 99

Score Update: Memphis Grizzlies 98 Oklahoma City Thunder 97

4th Quarter (13.3) - It's not over yet! Durant hits a three pointer and gets fouled on the play. The four point play cuts the Grizzlies lead to only one.

Score Update: Memphis Grizzlies 98 Oklahoma City Thunder 93

4th Quarter (18.1) - Conley is fouled and goes 1/2 on his costless throws. Durant turns the ball over and Memphis should seal the deal at the line.

4th Quarter (32.8) - Westbrook takes a questionable three pointer and misses. Memphis does a good job of getting the rebound.

Score Update: Memphis Grizzlies 95 Oklahoma City Thunder 93

4th Quarter (53.0) - Huge three pointer by Mike Miller thanks to an offensive rebound by the Grizzlies. Memphis goes up by two.

Score Update: Memphis Grizzlies 92 Oklahoma City Thunder 93

4th Quarter (1:14) - This is what Oklahoma City missed in the playoffs last year. Westrbook comes up big along with a monster dunk by Durant to put the Thunder up by one.

4th Quarter (1:51) - Second chance points off of offensive rebounds helping the Thunder down the stretch. 

4th Quarter (2:56) - Huge dunk by Westbrook on a fast break. Memphis answers back with a three point play. 

Score Update: Memphis Grizzlies 87 Oklahoma City Thunder 84

4th Quarter (3:34) - Durant comes up big with a three point shot. He has had a quiet game, until now.

4th Quarter (4:00) - Both teams going back in forth with each other. Buckle up, it's about to get wild!

4th Quarter (4:57) - Oklahoma City starting to attack the basket. Memphis has to be careful not to foul. This game was expected to be a dog fight.

Score Update: Memphis Grizzlies 83 Oklahoma City Thunder 75

4th Quarter (6:21) - Memphis getting close to that 90 point mark. Thunder only down by six points. With all the three pointers they have taken, that isn't a big deal.

4th Quarter (7:23) - Kevin Durant steps up to the line to shoot three costless throws. These could be big points to look back on.

4th Quarter (8:30) - As long as the Grizzlies can mantain momentum and keep a slow pace, they will get this win. Ibaka will return for the Thunder.

4th Quarter (9:25) - Thunder lacking defensive intensity. Memphis bench is handling the Thunder starters with ease.

4th Quarter (10:30) - Strong start for the Grizzlies. The bench play has been tremendous for Memphis. Ibaka is out with a cramp in his leg. 

Sloppy last offensive possession by Oklahoma City. Seems like the Thunder should focus on short range shots and getting to the basket. The three pointer hasn't been a strength for them tonight.

End of the 3rd Quarter: Memphis Grizzlies 68 Oklahoma City Thunder 65

3rd Quarter (1:17) - Memphis building their lead on the Thunder. Ibaka appears to be injured. Something to do with his leg.

3rd Quarter (2:54) - Both Gasol and Randolph need to play their best basketball in order to win this road game.

3rd Quarter (4:00) - Just like that, the Thunder take the lead for the first time tonight. 

Score Update: Memphis Grizzlies 57 Oklahoma City 57

3rd Quarter (5:15) - Westrbook ties the game up with a layup off a fast break. Timeout Memphis.

3rd Quarter (6:00) - Durant still struggling to get his shots to fall. Thunder playing some outstanding defense.

3rd Quarter (7:32) - Foul trouble looking to ease its way in for several players. Especially on the Memphis side.

3rd Quarter (8:34) - Lee heads to the locker room after rolling his left ankle. Bad news for the Grizzlies.

3rd Quarter (8:50) - The Thunder still having trouble shutting down Conley. Easy points in the paint for Memphis.

3rd Quarter (9:45) - Some big opening shots by Ibaka to maintain the three point deficit. It appears that he will have a huge game.

3rd Quarter (11:20) - Randolph goes to the costless throw line after a quick foul by the Thunder.

3rd Quarter (12:00) - Oklahoma City gets the ball to start the second half. 

Despite a slow start, Westbrook and Ibaka lead the Thunder to make a late run in the second quarter to put them only down by three. Memphis played an intense first half, and controlled the tempo of the game. Turnovers have been a problem for the Thunder, recording eight in the first half. Forcing the Grizzlies to shoot will be one of the tasks in the second half for Oklahoma City. Kevin Durant will need to step up his game as well in order to help his team win. 

Halftime: Memphis Grizzlies 46 Oklahoma City Thunder 43

2nd Quarter (35.7) - Oklahoma City knocks down a few more shots. Defensively though, they can't stop the Memphis gaurds on the drive. 

2nd Quarter (1:54) - Memphis keeps pounding the ball inside. Thunder must take that away in order to get the win. The Grizzlies have controlled the tempo despite the run by Oklahoma City.

2nd Quarter (3:33) - The Thunder fight their way back to a bring the game within five points. Better ball movement on the offensive side.

Russell Westbrook throws down a powerful dunk that doesn't count.

 