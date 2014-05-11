Oklahoma City Thunder Blows Big Lead, Falls to Los Angeles Clippers

If Oklahoma City ends up losing its Western Conference Playoff series to the Los Angeles Clippers, it will look back at 12 minutes of missed opportunity.

After dominating the first three quarters, Oklahoma City choked away a 75-63 lead over the last frame to lose 101-99. The series is now tied at two games apiece as the series shifts back to Oklahoma City.