Stan Van Gundy, Pistons Near Deal

The Detroit Pistons are in desperate need of a coach and a President of Basketball Operations, and they may have found both in Stan Van Gundy.

Van Gundy and the Pistons are in serious talks to give Van Gundy control of both head coaching duties and assembling the team's roster.

The deal will be worth 5-years, $35 million, if completed, acccording to Yahoo!'s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Van Gundy is also interested in bringing former Orlando Magic general manager Otis Smith to the same position in Detroit. Smith was the Magic GM when Van Gundy coached the Magic, and Van Gundy well respected him.

In his 8 seasons of head coaching experience, Van Gundy has posted a 371-208 regular season record, and 48-39 postseason record. His 64.1 regular season winning percenatge ranks sixth among NBA head coaches all-time.

"Van Gundy has won at least 50 games five times, not once posting a losing season, and took the Magic to one NBA Finals appearance in 2009," wrote Matt Watson of SB Nation.

The Pistons are 140-250 since 2010 and have fired 5 coaches in that span, so Van Gundy won't be walking into a picture-perfect situation. However, Van Gundy is the right guy to turn things around in Detroit. He built outstanding defensive teams around Dwight Howard, which he would easily do with francise cornerstone Andre Drummond. But most importantly, he put the Magic back on the map, which the Pistons need.

Van Gundy is known for molding players, and young stars like Brandon Jennings and Andre Drummond would benefit from his coaching experience. Van Gundy does not get enough credit for his player development and defense, which is what the young Pistons' roster has been desperate for.

An unnamed NBA executive told Matt Dery, radio host for Detroit Sports 105.1, "Stan Van Gundy will have Andre Drummond hoisting a Defensive Player of the Year Trophy within two years."

I can already picture that.

