Adreian Payne Reveals He's Had Mono Since January; Will Miss Draft Combine

Adreian Payne dropped 41 points on the Delaware Blue Hens while going 17-17 from the costless throw line in the first round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament. It was one of the most impressive and memorable performances from an MSU Spartan in years.

But what makes Payne's 41 point performance even more incredible is he was suffering from mono, an illness that can leave you feeling tired and weak for weeks and even months.

"I was tired all the time," Payne told ESPN. "I would come into the locker room at halftime and be struggling to catch my breath. I didn't know what was wrong. I didn't want to get out of bed in the morning, but I just thought I had to. When I found out it was mono everything made sense."

Payne caught mono in January, but he but didn’t find out about the illness until last month while preparing for the NBA Combine, which begins on the 15th and concludes on the 16th.

He won't be participating in the combine's physical aspects - on-court drills and workouts - to recover. However, he's still privately working out with other NBA draft prospects.

He's expected to be cleared to work out with NBA teams by the end of the month, according to Mlive.com.

ESPN NBA Draft expert Chad Ford ranks Payne, a 6'9 power forward who can stretch the floor, the 17th best prospect in this year's draft. Others believe he could be a lottery pick.