Dan Le Batard Suspended For LeBron Billboard "Stunt"

Dan Le Batard, who is a ESPN television and radio host, has been suspended for two days after he paid for billboards in Cleveland that mockingly read “You’re Welcome LeBron; Love, Miami” and displayed the two title rings he won with the Heat.

New billboard in Akron, Ohio reminds LeBron where his NBA championships were won http://t.co/GQuvTsIhDt pic.twitter.com/2PCpcVMCSN — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 7, 2014

The network released a statement about the suspension on Thursday.

“Dan LeBatard will be off the air for two days, returning Monday. His recent stunt does not reflect ESPN’s standards and brand. Additionally, we were not made aware of his plans in advance.”

Le Batard had joked around saying his was going to have a big rally for Lebron coming back home. At first, he was thinking about using a newspaper ad. Then, he searched for how much a banner being pulled by an airplane was. Finally, he and his show took out the billboards. He spoke about the plan with Miami Herald columnist and occasional co-host Greg Cote.

"It’s just fun anarchy. All meant in fun — which, of course, will turn into Cleveland people getting filled with rage, poison and irrational hostility and want to use those billboards as a guillotine. Sports are so great, the more irrational the better. This is a publicity stunt disguised as a movement. Please don’t tell anyone there is no actual movement."

Now, Le Batard will miss two days for his choice. He will be back on Monday.