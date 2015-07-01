Pacers Set For July 1st Meeting With Monta Ellis

INDIANAPOLIS -- According to Adrian Wojnarowski and few other league sources, the Indiana Pacers are 'gathering traction' with free agent Monta Ellis. Before free agency began, the Pacers, Heat, Kings, and Lakers were interested in Monta Ellis. Shortly after free agency began, both sides are 'seriously-interested' in a 3-year, $32-million deal.

Ellis and the Pacers have a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Ellis will be traveling with his family to Indianapolis for the meeting. Indiana has been named the 'front-runner' to sign Monta Ellis. The other teams that are reportedly interested in Ellis are: Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, and the Miami Heat.

For the Indiana Pacers, it seems that Monta Ellis is their priority in free agency. That is not so much the case for the Heat, Hawks, Kings, and Nuggets, the other teams interested in Monta Ellis are not prioritizing him in their free agency period. That is why Ellis met with the Pacers first, it is a major advantage that Indiana holds over those other teams.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports reported on Twitter about the Pacers' interest in Monta Ellis:

"Free agent guard Monta Ellis is gathering traction in talks with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports."

"Larry Bird has been determined to secure Monta Ellis, and Pacers pushing hard to close a deal with him, league sources tell Yahoo."

"Free agent guard Monta Ellis and family traveling to Indiana to meet with Pacers officials on Wednesday, league sources tell Yahoo Sports."

The first meeting between Monta Ellis and the Indiana Pacers is expected to begin on Wednesday evening. Ellis and his family landed shortly after 3:00 p.m. and was preparing for a meeting with Larry Bird on the plane, it is expected by various league sources that the meeting will take place on Wednesday evening. A decision regarding his commitment could come soon.

This meeting could Monta Ellis signing, or if he doesn't fully feel ready to commit to Indiana, he could keep them in mind and survey his options further. Based off of insider reports, it sounds like Ellis will not only sign a deal with the Pacers, but he will do it soon.

There have been conflicting reports from league sources regarding the Pacers' progress with Monta Ellis in talks. According to Candace Bukner of the Indianapolis Star, the Wednesday meeting is just to see if both sides are on the same page.

Here are some updates on the Monta Ellis situation from Candace Bukner:

"Update: free agent Monta Ellis landed in town shortly around 3 p.m. He’s now preparing for the meeting with Larry Bird and #Pacers."

"From what I understand, a potential Ellis deal w/ #Pacers isn’t imminent. Tonight is “just a meeting to see if they’re on the same page."

Yahoo Sports had a conflicting report, this is what they reported regarding Monta Ellis:

"Free-agent guard Monta Ellis is engaged in serious talks on a possible three-year, $32 million-plus deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

"Ellis has a scheduled trip into Indianapolis on Wednesday to meet with the Pacers’ front-office and coaching staffs, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

"Indiana president Larry Bird and coach Frank Vogel want to play smaller and faster next season, and luring Ellis is an important part of the Pacers’ plan."

From a basketball stand-point, this is would be a great move for the Pacers. Indiana wants to improve their scoring and play faster, adding Monta Ellis to the equation would really help that. Indiana wants to play smaller at power forward, allowing for more space, speed, and scoring capabilities. All of this both benefits the Pacers and Ellis, so it makes plenty of sense at the surface.

Check back soon, there will be content posted later explaining in-depth how Monta Ellis would fit on the Pacers. Also, there will be content about what moves the Pacers could possibly do after signing Monta Ellis. Updates from the Pacers meeting with Ellis will be posted as well.