Jordan Hill Signs One Year Deal With The Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- According to Candace Bukner of the Indianapolis Star, Jordan Hill has signed a 1-year deal worth $5,000,000 with the Indiana Pacers. According to a league source, Jordan Hill is currently the most likely candidate to start at the center position. If that is the case, Myles Turner will most likely come off the bench as the second string center, and Ian Mahinmi will either be traded, or Mahinmi will ride the bench. With this recent information from Candace Bukner, it appears that the Pacers' depth chart is starting to become more complete. Previously there were a lot of questions regarding the depth chart, but most of them are cleared up now.

There was more information from this league source, they said that the Pacers' acquisition of Chase Budinger was to bring in competition to compete with C.J. Miles for the starting small forward position. If the Pacers decide to follow through with this plan, it would mean that the Pacers will likely be starting Paul George at the power forward position. Paul George being at power forward would mean that Lavoy Allen would be the second string power forward, and Shayne Whittington would be the third string power forward. With that being said, there would most likely not be room in the rotation for Ian Mahinmi.

It appears that Ian Mahinmi would be the 'odd man out' in this situation. Mahinmi's contract would be an easy contract to trade as he has an expiring contract worth $4 million. He's a great rim protector and a good overall defender, there would certainly be a market for him. Indiana would no longer need Mahinmi since they have Jordan Hill and Myles Turner, especially since they are sounding like they are planning to use Paul George at power forward. It will all be speculated and talked about until one of their centers are gone, but the previously mentioned possibility is the most likely.

Regardless of what happens at the center position, Jordan Hill will be a big help for the Pacers. He may not be a star but he does fit their new system and plays hard night in and night out. Again, it all depends on how these players perform in training camp and the pre-season, but Jordan Hill could very well end up being the starting center for the Pacers. If Hill were to start it would likely result in Turner coming off the bench and the team trying to shop Mahinmi around since he can't play anything but center.

For those that are unfamiliar with Jordan Hill's skill set, here is a highlight reel from his 2013-14 season:

He is basically the type of player that does the dirty work and never stops working hard. Hill's strength's on offense includes cleaning up offensive rebounds, knocking down open mid-range jumpers, executing pick-and-rolls as the roll man, and running the floor on the fast break.

Hill has shown glimpses of a good post game, but that is not an option that a team should focus on with him. Hill can also move well without the ball, attacking the seams againts weak-side defense and help-defense. Hill is solid at setting screens as well, so he could help teammates get open by setting hard screens. Hill's offensive game is best when simply being a role player and doing the dirty work.

Jordan Hill will bring a lot of bonus to the defensive side of the floor. He is good at boxing out, rebounding in traffic situation, blocking shots, playing help-defense, running the floor, defending the post, defending the pick-and-roll, closing out on jumpers, playing physical, and playing with high amounts of energy. He is a good asset to have on the defensive side of the ball because of his willingness to do the dirty work. Jordan Hill may not be a great rim protector, but with the 'rim protecting coaching guru' (Frank Vogel), Hill could improve at it. He is better at rotating over before players reach the rim than protecting it, but it would be an asset for Hill to be able to protect the rim as well.

The nice aspect about Jordan Hill's game is that he never stands or never spectates; he is always moving and playing physical while doing the dirty work. Hill won't ask for touches or plays, he'll simply work hard and get the job done. With a first unit that is projected to have a lot of offensive scorers, Jordan Hill can really thrive on both sides of the floor with them. George Hill, Paul George, Monta Ellis, Rodney Stuckey, and Joseph Young are all players that can breakdown the defense off the dribble and make the extra pass to Jordan Hill for easy offensive situations, which is ideal for Jordan Hill's skill set.

Projected 2015-16 depth chart:

PG: George Hill, Joseph Young

SG: Monta Ellis, Rodney Stuckey

SF: C.J. Miles, Solomon Hill, Chase Budinger

PF: Paul George, Lavoy Allen

C: Jordan Hill, Myles Turner, Ian Mahinmi

Just because Jordan Hill is good at doing the dirty work doesn't mean he can't isolate in the high/low post. Hill has shown a good passing ability and an ability to create for himself in individual offensive situations. Hill may not be a player you want to make your first, second, or third offensive options; but he is certainly a player that can do good things with the ball and you won't have to worry about frequent bad decisions.

Watch the following video below to understand the above information. It is a great example of what Jordan Hill is capable of in terms of passing and individual offense:

This should be a great fit for both Jordan Hill and the Pacers. Roy Hibbert never really wanted to do the dirty work and got upset when he didn't get the touches that he wanted. That's not going to be the case with Jordan Hill, he couldn't care less about touches.

By being on bad Lakers, Rockets, and Knicks teams, Hill has never had the luxury of being in a good situation. Hill was always either being neglected, switching positions, or switching teams. Stability will come with the Pacers. Not only will it be just simple stability, it will be a comfortable stability. When he was on bad teams like the ones previously mentioned, they were forced to use Hill as one of their top offensive options and surrounded him with poor defenders, which won't happen in Indiana. It's all about putting players in situations that they are comfortable in, that is certainly something that can happen for Jordan Hill with Indiana.

