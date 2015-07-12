Jordan Hill Signs One Year Deal With The Indiana Pacers
USA TODAY

INDIANAPOLIS -- According to Candace Bukner of the Indianapolis Star, Jordan Hill has signed a 1-year deal worth $5,000,000 with the Indiana Pacers. According to a league source, Jordan Hill is currently the most likely candidate to start at the center position. If that is the case, Myles Turner will most likely come off the bench as the second string center, and Ian Mahinmi will either be traded, or Mahinmi will ride the bench. With this recent information from Candace Bukner, it appears that the Pacers' depth chart is starting to become more complete. Previously there were a lot of questions regarding the depth chart, but most of them are cleared up now.

There was more information from this league source, they said that the Pacers' acquisition of Chase Budinger was to bring in competition to compete with C.J. Miles for the starting small forward position. If the Pacers decide to follow through with this plan, it would mean that the Pacers will likely be starting Paul George at the power forward position. Paul George being at power forward would mean that Lavoy Allen would be the second string power forward, and Shayne Whittington would be the third string power forward. With that being said, there would most likely not be room in the rotation for Ian Mahinmi.

It appears that Ian Mahinmi would be the 'odd man out' in this situation. Mahinmi's contract would be an easy contract to trade as he has an expiring contract worth $4 million. He's a great rim protector and a good overall defender, there would certainly be a market for him. Indiana would no longer need Mahinmi since they have Jordan Hill and Myles Turner, especially since they are sounding like they are planning to use Paul George at power forward. It will all be speculated and talked about until one of their centers are gone, but the previously mentioned possibility is the most likely.

Regardless of what happens at the center position, Jordan Hill will be a big help for the Pacers. He may not be a star but he does fit their new system and plays hard night in and night out. Again, it all depends on how these players perform in training camp and the pre-season, but Jordan Hill could very well end up being the starting center for the Pacers. If Hill were to start it would likely result in Turner coming off the bench and the team trying to shop Mahinmi around since he can't play anything but center.

For those that are unfamiliar with Jordan Hill's skill set, here is a highlight reel from his 2013-14 season: