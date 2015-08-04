Paul George Will Attend Team USA's Mini-Camp

LAS VEGAS, NV -- According to Team USA head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Paul George will be attending the August 11-13 mini-camp, but he will not be participating in it. The Indiana Pacers organization is happy with Paul George's choice to not participate, as they want to ensure Paul George is healthy for the 2015-16 season.

Mike Krzyzewski told Jim Rome a status update on Paul George's situation with Team USA Basketball:

“He’ll be in Vegas, he won’t participate,” said Krzyzewski. “Paul will be there it will be good to see him and we’re looking forward for him to have a great year for the Pacers this season. It’s good to see him get some games at the end of the year, which I’m sure gives him a lot of confidence moving into next season.”

It sounded like Paul George just needed to be in attendance to qualify for the 2016 Olympics with the United States. George has stated on numerous occasions that he intends on helping the U.S. win a Gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games. George just feels like he owes it to the Pacers organization to ensure his health for the 2015-16 season.

Paul George told the media about his plans for the Team USA mini-camp during his own basketball camp in Indianapolis back in July.

“I’ll probably shut down this summer, just because it’s probably smart for me health wise just to take that week to rest and do it good justice for my body,” George said.

Paul George spoke to the media about his perspective on how the Pacers organization views his future with Team USA.

“Larry [Bird] of all people knows how important it is to play and represent for your country,” George said. “So regardless of the situation, I know he’s got my back on that one. And it’s a personal goal. Injuries are a part of the game. The last thing I’ll do is let that keep me from making a dream happen. No hard feelings towards none of the situation. It’s part of the game."

The Indiana Pacers organization feels a lot more comfortable with Paul George giving the organization a full season before he goes back to Team USA with full participation. It's not because he suffered his injury with Team USA, it's because the risk is too high for George to miss another season in case a freak accident were to occur again.

Paul George intends to play with the United States men's basketball team in the 2016 Olympic Games. George never had to actually participate in the mini-camp. He just has to technically be in attendance to qualify with the team. It's good for Team USA to be able to see George again, especially since the Olympics are next year.