John Wall's Late Bucket Lifts Washington Wizards Past Orlando Magic
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t pretty by any means, but all that matters is the win. The Washington Wizards did just that in the season opener on the road against the Orlando Magic. Despite a lackluster performance as a team, Washington’s backcourt picked up the slack as they combined for 46 points en route to an 88-87 win.

The Wizards bring back a ton of familiar faces but the biggest difference is their new “pace and space” offensive system. Head coach Randy Wittman has decided to adjust to the new style of offense in the current NBA, and you could tell tonight that it’s still a work in progress.

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting. John Wall filled up the stat sheet with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, and a career-high five blocks. Wall also came through for the Wizards in the waning moments as he knocked down the soft floater with 12.7 seconds left that ended up winning the game by the score of 88-87.