Paul George Scores 40 As Indiana Pacers Shoot Lights Out In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Indiana Pacers used a franchise record 19 three-pointers and season-high scoring performances from Paul George (40) and C.J. Miles (32) to get a win over the Washington Wizards. The Pacers improved to 9-5 on the season, meanwhile, the Wizards went down to 6-5 on the year. Indiana currently sits as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, while Washington is now seventh. 

Indiana's hot shooting started from the very beginning of this game. The Pacers made their first nine attempts from the field. The Pacers made nine three-pointers and shot 13-19 (68.4 percent) from the field in the opening quarter. Despite this amazing shooting performance, the Pacers led by only two points (33-31) after one quarter. Because of Indiana's six turnovers, it allowed the Wizards extra opportunities to score and that made up for the Pacers' hot shooting. 

The Pacers opened up the second quarter with George Hill and the bench. Hill was in the game at this point to be the main playmaker since Paul George and company were handling most of the play making responsibilities in the first quarter. Hill and his teammates began to slow down the blistering hot shooting pace that the Pacers were on, but this turned out to be just a temporary occurrence. 

C.J. Miles and Paul George got the Pacers' offense back on track once they went into the game during the second quarter. Miles scored 10 consecutive points during this quarter, which provided the Pacers with enough of a scoring punch to take back their lead. The Pacers held a narrow 62-61 lead at the end of the first half. 

Indiana continued their strong shooting pace from the final six minutes of the second quarter into the third quarter. The Pacers' shooting would end up being too much to handle for the Wizards. The Pacers jumped out to a quick seven point lead after Miles made a 30-foot three-pointer to avoid a shot clock violation. Indiana used a 31-point scoring quarter to gain a double-digit (93-82) lead heading into the final quarter of the game. 

The hot offensive performance continued for the Pacers throughout the final quarter. Indiana basically put the game away once George Hill made a corner three-pointer off of a long offensive rebound. That sequence pushed the Pacers' lead to 113-98 with 4:26 left in the game. Indiana went on to win this game by a score of 123-106. 

