Paul George Scores 40 As Indiana Pacers Shoot Lights Out In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Indiana Pacers used a franchise record 19 three-pointers and season-high scoring performances from Paul George (40) and C.J. Miles (32) to get a win over the Washington Wizards. The Pacers improved to 9-5 on the season, meanwhile, the Wizards went down to 6-5 on the year. Indiana currently sits as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, while Washington is now seventh.

Indiana's hot shooting started from the very beginning of this game. The Pacers made their first nine attempts from the field. The Pacers made nine three-pointers and shot 13-19 (68.4 percent) from the field in the opening quarter. Despite this amazing shooting performance, the Pacers led by only two points (33-31) after one quarter. Because of Indiana's six turnovers, it allowed the Wizards extra opportunities to score and that made up for the Pacers' hot shooting.

The Pacers opened up the second quarter with George Hill and the bench. Hill was in the game at this point to be the main playmaker since Paul George and company were handling most of the play making responsibilities in the first quarter. Hill and his teammates began to slow down the blistering hot shooting pace that the Pacers were on, but this turned out to be just a temporary occurrence.

C.J. Miles and Paul George got the Pacers' offense back on track once they went into the game during the second quarter. Miles scored 10 consecutive points during this quarter, which provided the Pacers with enough of a scoring punch to take back their lead. The Pacers held a narrow 62-61 lead at the end of the first half.

Indiana continued their strong shooting pace from the final six minutes of the second quarter into the third quarter. The Pacers' shooting would end up being too much to handle for the Wizards. The Pacers jumped out to a quick seven point lead after Miles made a 30-foot three-pointer to avoid a shot clock violation. Indiana used a 31-point scoring quarter to gain a double-digit (93-82) lead heading into the final quarter of the game.

The hot offensive performance continued for the Pacers throughout the final quarter. Indiana basically put the game away once George Hill made a corner three-pointer off of a long offensive rebound. That sequence pushed the Pacers' lead to 113-98 with 4:26 left in the game. Indiana went on to win this game by a score of 123-106.

Overall Highlights:

Individual Performances:

Paul George: 40 PTS (14-19 FGM-A, 7-8 3PM-A, 5-6 FTM-A) 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 4 TO

C.J. Miles: 32 PTS (10-16 FGM-A, 8-9 3PM-A, 4-4 FTM-A), 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TO

George Hill: 14 PTS (5-11 FGM-A, 2-5 3PM-A, 2-2 FTM-A), 4 REB, 5 AST 1 STL, 2 TO

Monta Ellis: 10 PTS (4-9 FGM-A, 0-1 3PM-A, 2-4 FTM-A), 5 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 5 TO

Ian Mahinmi: 7 PTS (3-7 FGM-A, 1-3 FTM-A), 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 TO

Jordan Hill: 6 PTS (2-4 FGM-A, 2-4 FTM-A), 5 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL,

Rodney Stuckey: 5 PTS (2-6 FGM-A, 1-2 3PM-A), 2 REB, 3 AST, 3 TO

Chase Budinger: 5 PTS (2-2 FGM-A, 1-1 3PM-A) 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL

Lavoy Allen: 4 PTS (2-6 PTS), 3 REB, 3 TO

Team Stats:

123 PTS, 44-80 (55%) FGM-A, 19-26 (73.1%) 3PM-A, 16-23 (69.6%) FTM-A, 7 OREB, 34 DREB, 41 REB, 25 AST, 11 STL, 0 BLK, 20 TO, 18 PF

Detailed Stats:

Indiana accumulated 16 fast break points, 26 points in the paint, 23 points off turnovers, 16 fast break points allowed, 36 points in the paint allowed, 25 points allowed off turnovers, and 16 fast break points allowed.

Memorable Numbers:

- Paul George has scored 20+ points in 10 consecutive games.

- Paul George scored 40+ points for the first time this season, also, it was only the second time he's reached this mark in his career.

- C.J. Miles and Paul George were the fifth pair of teammates to each make seven three-pointers in a game since Steve Novak and J.R. Smith did it in 2012 (via Elias Sports).

- The Pacers shot the best percentage in NBA history of any team that has made 19+ three-pointers in a game, they shot 73.1 percent.

- Paul George recorded his fourth 30+ point scoring game of the season.

- Indiana's 19 three-pointers was a single-game franchise record.

Paul George Highlights:

C.J. Miles Highlights:

The Wizards were led by Gary Neal's 23 points off the bench. Bradley Beal added 20 points and John Wall had 18 points as well, but it was not nearly enough to combat the Pacers' lethal shooting performance.

Indiana's effective and efficient shooting was the deciding factor in this game. Washington had more total field goal attempts (83), three-point attempts (33) and free throw attempts (24), but Indiana was able to knock down more shots from all over the floor than Washington.

Despite this impressive performance, the Pacers displayed that they still have room for improvement. The biggest problem Indiana has dealt with recently has been ball control, and that showed up tonight as they turned the ball over 20 times that led to 25 Washington points. Despite the committing a ton of turnovers, the Pacers still moved the ball well as they finished with 25 assists. Defensively, they made well calculated gambles in the passing lanes to finish with 11 steals, but the interior defense needs to improve as they didn't record a single blocked shot.

This game is a fantastic example for Indiana to continue to learn from and build on for the future. Indiana's offense had some occasional poor timing and spacing sequences. Their defensive effectiveness was suspect at times, as they noticeably made wrong rotations and sometimes even poor rotations. A lot of those things have to do with quality team chemistry, which the Pacers are doing a good job of building.

Indiana did a fantastic job of getting individual offense going in the first half. They did not have to run set plays to get anybody open, as they scored with crafty ball handling moves and individual offense off the dribble. This was a double-edged sword for the second unit, but the first unit had the talent and supporting pieces to utilize the strategy.

From a defensive stand point, it was confusing to watch at some points. Indiana was not effectively making defensive rotations in man-to-man defense, so they began to run a zone defense at times. Indiana got lost at times in both defensive approaches, but overall, the Pacers did enough defensively to get the win. This is a quality game for the Pacers to learn from their offensive and defensive mistakes to improve for the future.