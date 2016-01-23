Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings Preview

After losing to the Golden State Warriors Friday night 122-110, the Indiana Pacers look to bounce back against the Sacramento Kings in their second and last meeting of the season. In the first meeting, the Kings pulled out a 108-106 victory as Paul George missed the buzzer-beating shot at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Do not let the final score fool you as it was not close for the entire game. The Pacers gave up 64 first half points and were outscored 34-22 in the second quarter. The Pacers were able to come out strong in the third and outscore the Kings 33-20. Yet, their push wasn’t enough to overcome Darren Collison’s big night. Collison had 24 points, a season-high, off the bench.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, many Kings’ players had big nights. DeMarcus Cousins posted 25 points and 16 rebounds, Rajon Rondo 13 points and 17 assists, Rudy Gay (out tonight) 19 points, and Omri Casspi with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The poor effort on the defensive end for the Pacers allowed the Kings to dominate the paint. Sacramento scored 64 of their 108 points in the paint and shot 51.7 percent from the field. Sacramento also dominated the glass as they outrebound Indiana 49-38.

Defense must be a focus for the Pacers in tonight’s game, especially in the paint. Expect to see Indiana double team down low to force Sacramento to beat them from outside. Considering the Kings shot just 4-of-23 from behind the arc in the first meeting, the Pacers will likely take their chances to protect the paint.

Tonight will be the first matchup between rookies Willie Cauley-Stein and Myles Turner. Cauley-Stein was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and is expected to start for the Kings tonight. Turner was selected 11th overall and is coming off his career high 31 point night. This matchup should be very exciting.

The Sacramento Kings have won four straight games.

Projected Starters:

Pacers: Monta Ellis, Glen Robinson III, Paul George, Lavoy Allen, Ian Mahinmi

Kings: Rajon Rondo, Ben McLemore, Omri Casspi, Willie Cauley-Stein, DeMarcus Cousins

Injuries:

Pacers: Rodney Stuckey – Out (right foot), Ian Mahinmi – Questionable (left ankle), George Hill – Questionable (personal reasons).

Kings: Rudy Gay – Out (left foot), Duje Dukan – Out (right leg), Eric Moreland – Out (right foot).

The game will be televised on FOX Sports Indiana and broadcasted on 93.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan.