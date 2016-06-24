Phoenix Suns acquire Marquese Chriss for Georgios Papagiannis, Skal Labissiere and Bogdan Bogdonovic

The Phoenix Suns were originally projected to take Marquese Chriss from Washington at the number four overall pick. After Jaylen Brown moved up the board to third overall, the whole draft changed, and the Suns took Dragan Bender of Croatia at four instead. The trade between the two teams would be the first of many big moves on draft day, which was dominated by trades and foreign players in the first round.

The Trade

The Phoenix Suns are giving up two picks, the 13 (Georgios Papagiannis) and 28 overall (Skal Labissiere) selections as well as Bogdan Bogdonovic to the Sacramento Kings in order to acquire the eight overall pick in Chriss. Skal Labissiere played for the University of Kentucky last season, while Georgios Papagiannis is a foreign player from Greece.

The Suns

The Phoenix Suns as a result of the trade, have addressed Power Forward twice in two top ten selections in the same draft. The most likely move is that one of them moves to the three -- small forward. If the Suns decide to keep Eric Bledsoe or Brandon Knight along with Devin Booker, it could lead to a bright future look for the Suns.

The Kings

This deal for the Kings gives them depth and helps them rebuild for the future. The pick of Papagiannis gives them a big center to pair with Demarcus Cousins long term, Labissiere who has the potentialmto be an all star big man in the future, and a decent role player for the short term in Bogdonovic. This deal is all about the future for the Kings.

The Centerpiece

Marquese Chriss played college basketball in the Pacific Northwest. | Photo Credit: Ron Chenoy of USA Today

Marquese Chriss had a good career for the Washington Huskies last season in the NCAA. He averaged 14 points, five and a half rebounds, one assist, one steal, and over one and a half blocks per game while shooting over 50%. He will have the ability to grow over the course of his career in Phoenix, and should be able to grow his game in Phoenix.