Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Mavs vs Thunder live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Paycom Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Mavs vs Thunder game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a must see player!
The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team offensively as its top scorer and rebounder averaging 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Sahi is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the good moment of the team so that the team is fighting to get away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, currently ranked as the third leading scorer this season behind only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection to Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching.
How does the Thunder get here?
The Oklahoma team arrives at a moment of reconstruction by being located in thirteenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 9 wins and 13 losses. The Thunder took pick #2 in the NBA with which they brought Chet Holmgren hoping that he would become one of the new jewels of the team, however he failed to debut and will miss the entire season. During free agency the team did not have many options to strengthen the team and they had to settle for renewing players like Mike Muscala, Kenrich Willias, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort, added to this the team recovered Josh Giddey after being out since the end of last season due to injury. Oklahoma's future looks very interesting, but its present is being even more surprising with an intractable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and sneaking into the MVP talk. The team's objective is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and show an improvement against projects from other rebuilding teams such as the Pistons, Magic and Rockets.
Luka Doncic, a must see player!
The Dallas point guard is leading the team offensively as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with significant chances of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team to the Playoffs and return to the NBA Finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavs arrive?
The Dallas team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone by not being able to settle with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs ended a 52-win, 30-loss streak to move into fourth place in the West and make the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left Utah and Phoenix out, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and a candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4-1 and were left out. For this season, the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic, and players like Christian Wood and Facundo Campazzo arrived, and they renewed Maxi Kleber. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Paycom Center, at 7:00 p.m.