New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Score (0-0)
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:05 PM3 minutes ago

Q2 - 12'

Start the match.
8:39 PM28 minutes ago

Q1 - 0'

End of the first quarter.
8:38 PM29 minutes ago

Q1 - 3'

Brandon Ingram hits free throw. Pelicans lead by 10 points.
8:37 PM30 minutes ago

Q1 - 8'

With assistance from Jose Alvarado, Brandon Ingram hits the 3-point shot and the Pelicans open a 9-point lead.
8:12 PMan hour ago

Q1 - 12'

Start the match.
7:11 PM2 hours ago

Trainning

7:10 PM2 hours ago

Arrived

7:09 PM2 hours ago

On the game

4:00 PM5 hours ago

How and where to watch the Pelicans vs Thunder match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:55 PM5 hours ago

What time is Pelicans vs Thunder match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Pelicans vs Thunder of 13th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

3:50 PM5 hours ago

Pelicans

3:45 PM5 hours ago

Brandon Ingram, a must see player!

The Pelicans forward started this new season with some problems due to muscular problems. However, in the 3 games that he has played, he has managed to become the benchmark for the team's offense with an average of 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Ingram comes from a difficult season, he only participated in 55 of the 82 regular season games and saw the great level shown two years ago when he won the "Most Improved Player" award fall. So his objective will be to become the team leader. Along with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, they hope to clinch a playoff berth and be a tough opponent from distance and in the paint. With the addition of CJ McCollum, the New Orleans forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, Ingram will seek to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
3:40 PM5 hours ago

How does the Pelicans get here?

The New Orleans team starts a new season with the sole objective of getting back into the playoffs and being an uncomfortable team on the court. The Pelicans aren't favorites in the West but they have a great roster. He finished last season with a record of 36 wins and 46 losses to finish in ninth place only and enter the Play-In, where they knocked out the Spurs and the Clippers to get into the postseason, once there, the team had little to do. face Phoenix and lost the series by a score of 4-2. Those of New Orleans are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of CJ McColllum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valaciunas, Zion Williamson and Hebert Jones will try to finish at the top of the table. The Pelicans are one of the candidates to enter the Playoffs and fight to finish at the top of the Western Conference.
3:35 PM6 hours ago

Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City Thunder, the presence Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 30.8 points per game, achieved in 49 games played, where he has an average of 35.3 minutes played per game.
3:30 PM6 hours ago

Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder

2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3- Josh Giddey

6- Jaylin Williams

8- Jalen Williams

21- Aaron Wiggins

3:25 PM6 hours ago

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma CIty Thunder are coming from being defeated by the Golden State Warriors and missed an important chance to increase their chances of getting closer to the rivals that also want to get into the playoffs.

In the last 10 games they have five wins and five ties, so they must win to try to make up ground.

They currently rank 13th in the Western Conference with a percentage of .471, after 25 wins and 28 losses.

3:20 PM6 hours ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

3:15 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Pelicans vs Thunder Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA