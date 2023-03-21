Kings vs Jazz LIVE Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Jazz lineup!
Here are the Jazz headlines for tonight's game:
Lineup alert: Jazz will start Horton-Tucker, Agbaji, Fontecchio, Olynyk, Kessler on Monday.— Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) March 21, 2023
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Kings: Kevin Huerter
Jazz: Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson
Kings: Kevin Huerter
Jazz: Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson
Referees
Scott Foster (#48), Justin Van Duyne (#64) and JT Orr (#72) are the refereeing third designated for the match between the Kings and the Jazz, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Kings are here!
The Sacramento team arrived at Vivint Arena for tonight's game:
a little snow doesn't stop the drip ❄️— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 20, 2023
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/9iMuQHqskq
The Jazz is here!
Those from Utah are already in the vicinity of their stadium for today's game:
A special pregame moment with JC’s biggest fan, who also happens to be 90 🥹🫶#ThisIsWhyWePlay | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/VMXtoDbCrb— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 20, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the Kings and Jazz saw each other was in this regular season when the Sacramento team won with a score of 153 to 121. De'Aaron Fox was the player of the game with 37 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, coming from the bench.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Kings vs. Jazz game kicks off at Vivint Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Kings vs. Jazz live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Kings vs Jazz online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz game in various countries:
Argentina: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 21 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 21 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Domantas Sabonis, a must see player!
The Sacramento forward is one of the great figures of the Kings, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Kings star will start his first full season with Sacramento, after playing just 15 games with the team following his trade from Indiana. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the revamped Kings roster and add his play to De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Quinn Cook as Sacramento breaks a 16-year postseason-less skid. Sabonis will look to become the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.
How does the Kings arrive?
The Kings start a new season with the same objective, to reach the postseason and break the bad after 16 years without a playoff. The team has begun to make movements and giving an important turn to the squad in search of possibilities to sneak into the Play-In. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has undergone a major renovation. Players like Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Foxm remained, who will be the face of the franchise and those in charge of directing the team offensively and defensively. Mike Brown's coaching staff signed Malik Monk from the Lakers and Kevin Huerter from the Hawks to improve the team's starting five, likewise the contracts of Matthew Dellavedova, Harrison Barnes, Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala were renegotiated to have a good backbone in the team. Last season the team finished in twelfth position with a record of 30 wins and 52 losses, leaving out any chance of postseason play. Mike Brown's project will seek to have a very strong offense and be an uncomfortable rival during the season to fight for a place in the Play-In.
Lauri Markkanen, a must see player!
The Utah power forward is leading the team offensively as its best scorer and rebounder averaging 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Markkanen is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and with a good chance of being considered for the All-Star Game. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection to Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Malik Beasley is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching. The Finn has surprised this season, like his team, and is attracting the spotlight of the press.
How does the Jazz get here?
The Utah team arrives at a great moment by ranking first in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins and 4 losses. The Jazz put an end to Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell's tenures on the team, causing the press to keep mentioning that the Jazz would be a basement team. However, Will Hardy was appointed as the team's coach and managed to put together a team with players with few spotlights but great potential. During free agency, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kelly Olynik arrived, all stemming from the departures of Gobert and Michell. The team also brought in some interesting youngsters to further their training such as Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter and Ochai Agbaji. Utah's future looks very exciting, but its present is turning out to be even more surprising. The goal of the team is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and continue surprising everyone in the NBA and winning against very strong teams. With these results, the Jazz have questioned their ability to win the championship and we will see what they are capable of.
Where's the game?
The Vivint Arena located in the city of Utah will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1991.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Vivint Arena, at 9:00 p.m.