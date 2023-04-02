Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Suns vs Thunder online and live in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The Phoenix point guard is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will start a new season with those from Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will look to take advantage of the revamped Suns roster and add his play to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne as Phoenix returns to the NBA title fight. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to show that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to reach the postseason and try to win the Western Conference.
How does the Suns arrive?
The Suns continue this season with the same objective, to win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun to make moves and give an important turn to the second unit of the squad, incorporating players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to renewing their defensive players such as Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces in the team such as Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Last season the team finished in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Problems in the team arose from several stars of the team in the postseason, culminating in the elimination of the team in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Monty Williams' project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results, however, they have not managed to attract a title that confirms their good project and for that, the board managed to incorporate Kevin Durant to be one of the teams higher level on the court. Now the Suns are the favorites for the Western Conference title and have drawn all the attention of the NBA.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a must see player!
The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team offensively as its top scorer and rebounder averaging 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Sahi is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the good moment of the team so that the team is fighting to get away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, currently ranked as the third leading scorer this season behind only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection to Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching.
How does the Thunder get here?
The Oklahoma team arrives at a moment of reconstruction by being located in thirteenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 9 wins and 13 losses. The Thunder took pick #2 in the NBA with which they brought Chet Holmgren hoping that he would become one of the new jewels of the team, however he failed to debut and will miss the entire season. During free agency the team did not have many options to strengthen the team and they had to settle for renewing players like Mike Muscala, Kenrich Willias, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort, added to this the team recovered Josh Giddey after being out since the end of last season due to injury. Oklahoma's future looks very interesting, but its present is being even more surprising with an intractable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and sneaking into the MVP talk. The team's objective is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and show an improvement against projects from other rebuilding teams such as the Pistons, Magic and Rockets.
Where's the game?
The Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
